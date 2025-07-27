Home > World > Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar’s Widow Escapes Gaza With Kids, Remarries In Turkey

Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar’s Widow Escapes Gaza With Kids, Remarries In Turkey

Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar, widow of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, has reportedly fled Gaza with her children using fake passports. She crossed into Turkey amid ongoing conflict and has remarried there. Her escape involved high-level coordination and large sums of money, sources reveal.

Hamas leader’s widow Samar Abu Zamar fled Gaza with kids using fake passports, now remarried in Turkey amid conflict. Photo/X.
Hamas leader’s widow Samar Abu Zamar fled Gaza with kids using fake passports, now remarried in Turkey amid conflict. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 27, 2025 18:22:42 IST

Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar, the widow of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar – who was killed in the aftermath of October 7 attack on Israel – has reportedly fled Gaza along with her children. According to a NY Post report Zamar used fake passports to leave the ccountry and has since married in Turkey.

How Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar Escaped Gaza?

Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar, the widow, is said to have left along with her two young sons out of the Palestinian enclave in the early days of the ongoing conflict. She reportedly carried significant amounts of cash during her escape. NY Post cited sources saying that Abu Zamar managed to cross the Rafah border into Turkey, where she remained hidden as Israeli forces continued their pursuit of her husband.

A source involved in the operation told Ynet, “she’s no longer here – she crossed through the Rafah border using a fake passport.” The report also mentioned that her exit from Gaza required “high-level coordination, logistical support and large sums of money that regular Gazans don’t have.”

Who Has 

Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar Married Now?

Just months after Israeli forces killed Sinwar in a ground operation in southern Gaza last October, Abu Zamar remarried. Her new marriage and relocation were reportedly arranged by Fathi Hammad, a known Hamas operative with a reputation for helping terrorists and their families disappear. Details about her new husband have not been disclosed.

Last year, footage surfaced showing Abu Zamar fleeing into a Gaza tunnel clutching a luxury handbag, believed by Israeli officials to be a Birkin bag valued at approximately $32,000. This occurred just hours before the October 7 attacks. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) posted a statement on X highlighting the contrast between Gaza’s poverty and the apparent wealth displayed by Sinwar’s family:

“Did Sinwar’s wife enter the tunnel with him on October 6 carrying a Birkin bag estimated to cost around $32,000?!” an IDF spokesperson wrote, alongside a screenshot of the woman holding what appeared to be an expensive Hermes bag. The statement added, “While Gaza residents have no money for food, we see many examples of Yahya Sinwar and his wife’s special love for money.”

