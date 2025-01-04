Home
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Hamas Releases New Video Of 19-Year-Old Hostage Liri Albag, After 450 Days Of Captivity

A recent video released by Hamas showing 19-year-old Israeli hostage Liri Albag alive has sparked deep concern. The video shows Albag in poor condition, and her family is calling for urgent action to bring her home.

Hamas Releases New Video Of 19-Year-Old Hostage Liri Albag, After 450 Days Of Captivity

The release of a new video by Hamas showing 19-year-old Liri Albag alive after more than 450 days in captivity has brought both a glimmer of hope and heartbreak. The video, which is part of a disturbing series, shows the young woman in a fragile mental and physical state, far from the strong person her family remembers. Albag, a surveillance soldier who was captured during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, was stationed at the Nahal Oz military base when Hamas militants launched a devastating assault.

Albag’s family, who has not heard from her for over a year, expressed their horror after viewing the video. “This is not the Liri we know. This is the shadow of Liri,” her family said in an emotional statement. They described the video as a harsh reminder of the torture their daughter and other hostages are enduring in Gaza. “We demand her return immediately,” the family added, urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prioritize negotiations for their daughter’s release.

This latest video, while showing signs of life, has only intensified the urgency surrounding the hostage crisis. The family is pleading with Israel and the international community to take swift action to end the suffering of the hostages. “Liri is alive and must come back alive,” they emphasized. The situation for all hostages in Gaza remains dire, and efforts to secure their freedom continue.

ALSO READ: Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens In Gaza As Ceasefire Discussions Begin

Filed under

Hamas world

