‘Hands On Stomach, Staring Eyes’: Ex-Prince Andrew Dogged Again As Epstein Files Show Him Kneeling Over Woman In Disturbing Photos

Ex-Prince Andrew is facing renewed scrutiny after the US Department of Justice (DOJ) released millions of pages of documents linked to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Among the newly disclosed files are photographs showing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor kneeling over a fully clothed woman, touching her stomach, and staring directly into the camera.

The images and accompanying emails are likely to intensify public and legal pressure on the 65-year-old former royal, who has long been dogged by his association with Epstein.

Millions of Epstein Files Released by DOJ

On Friday, the DOJ released over three million documents, including 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, in compliance with a Congressional deadline. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the delayed release, explaining that “two Eiffel Towers” of documents were reviewed to redact any information that could identify victims.

Latest former Prince, Andrew picture from #EpsteinFiles Let’s be honest. The King shouldn’t be funding this guy or harboring him. This just looks bad. That looks like young person, allegedly. pic.twitter.com/uaIIrezilJ — #EvolutionOfTheJ (@Jumade) January 31, 2026







The latest tranche of files comes after years of legal battles and ongoing investigations into Epstein’s network and activities.

Disturbing Images of Ex-Prince Andrew

Among the files are several undated photographs appearing to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor kneeling on all fours over a female, fully clothed, lying on the ground. In one image, he is seen with his hand on the woman’s stomach, while in another, he stares directly at the camera. No context or location is provided for these photographs.

The release also includes emails suggesting Epstein invited Andrew to meet a 26-year-old Russian woman in August 2010, two years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor. Epstein described the woman as “clever, beautiful, trustworthy,” and Andrew replied that he “would be delighted to see her.”

Renewed Legal and Public Pressure

Ex-Prince Andrew, who stepped back from royal duties in 2019 due to his association with Epstein, faces renewed scrutiny. Last October, King Charles III stripped him of all royal titles and honours following shocking claims made in the posthumous memoir of Virginia Giuffre, a late Epstein accuser.

Giuffre alleged that she was trafficked to have sex with Andrew three times, including twice when she was 17. Andrew settled a lawsuit with Giuffre in 2022 without admitting any wrongdoing.

The new images and emails are expected to fuel calls for him to testify in the United States regarding his knowledge of Epstein’s activities.

Buckingham Palace Dinner Emails Raise Eyebrows

The newly released documents also include emails in which Epstein suggested private dinners at Buckingham Palace.

In one exchange, Epstein wrote that he needed “private time,” and Andrew responded, proposing they “have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy.” It remains unclear whether any meetings or dinners actually took place.

Andrew has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and claimed to have cut ties with Epstein after December 2010, though court documents indicate continued communication afterward.

Epstein Files Also Spotlight Peter Mandelson

The latest disclosures shed light on former British ambassador to Washington and UK minister Peter Mandelson’s links to Epstein.

Emails show Mandelson maintained friendly contact with Epstein after his 2008 conviction. The documents also reveal that Epstein wired thousands of pounds to Mandelson’s husband in 2009 for an osteopathy course.

The release of these disturbing images and emails is likely to reignite anger and debate in the UK and internationally over Andrew’s past association with Epstein. With mounting scrutiny, the ex-prince faces both legal and reputational challenges as public attention intensifies.

ALSO READ: Did Former Prince Andrew Really Invite Jeffrey Epstein To Buckingham Palace? Here’s What Newly Released Files Reveal