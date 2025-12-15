Hanukkah Turns Bloody In Sydney: 10-Year-Old Matilda Youngest Victim Of Bondi Beach Terror Attack

Several people were killed in the deadly mass shooting during the first night of Hanukkah at Bondi Beach, Sydney. A 10-year-old, a Holocaust survivor, and a French national were among 15 killed during the gut-wrenching incident. Police have declared the attack a terrorist incident, where victims aged from 10 to 87 years old.

Around 40 people were taken to hospital, which included policemen and children, one of whom, aged 10, died. The attack was allegedly carried out by a father-son duo; the 50-year-old gunman was killed by the police during the shooting.

A 10-year-old was the youngest to lose her life

Matilda, aged 10, was the youngest victim of the attack who was enjoying the festival of Hanukkah with her family, where her younger sister was also present; it was during this time the gunmen opened fire. Matilda was rushed to the hospital after being wounded; however, doctors were unable to save her. According to CNN, her aunt, Lina, described her as a “very sweet, happy child, with a beautiful smile.” She further added that,“Kids are supposed to be happy. They should be playing on the beach, not thinking about bullets flying around,” according to reports. Her aunt did not wish to share the family’s surname.

Matilda’s teacher Irina Goodhew, who started a GoFundMe page on behalf of Matilda’s family, said that she was a “bright, joyful, and spirited child who brought light to everyone around her.” Her message on the GoFundMe page read as, “Yesterday, while celebrating Hanukkah, her young life was tragically taken. Her memory will live on in our hearts.”

Matilda was a former student at The Harmony Russian School of Sydney; the school posted a statement on social media, “We honor her life and the time she spent as part of our school family.”

Died while shielding his wife

Alex Kleytman, 87, was a Holocaust survivor and died while shielding his wife, according to the Jewish organization Chabad.

According to reports, Kleytman, who had survived the Holocaust with his mother and brother in Siberia, was a native of Ukraine, had moved to Australia with his wife, and had been married to her for 60 years.

He leaves behind his wife, two children, and 11 grandchildren.

A French national, Dan Elkayam, was also killed in the attack; he played football for Rockdale Ilinden FC’s Premier League 1 team. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot wrote on X that “France will spare no effort to root out antisemitism wherever it emerges and to combat terrorism in all its forms.” He is survived by his girlfriend and had recently moved from France to Australia.

Also Read: Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were Sajid And Naveed Akram? Father-Son Duo Identified As Gunmen Behind Deadly Sydney Attack