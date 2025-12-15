LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu BJP Bihar chief Bondi Beach GOAT Tour kerala Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
Home > World > Hanukkah Turns Bloody In Sydney: 10-Year-Old Matilda Youngest Victim Of Bondi Beach Terror Attack

Hanukkah Turns Bloody In Sydney: 10-Year-Old Matilda Youngest Victim Of Bondi Beach Terror Attack

A mass shooting during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney left 15 people dead, including a 10-year-old girl, a Holocaust survivor, and a French national, with dozens injured. Police have declared the attack a terrorist incident and say the youngest victim was killed as gunmen opened fire on families gathered for the festival.

10-year-old Matilda was the youngest to lose her life in the terror attack at Bondi Beach. (Image: Reddit)
10-year-old Matilda was the youngest to lose her life in the terror attack at Bondi Beach. (Image: Reddit)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: December 15, 2025 18:13:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hanukkah Turns Bloody In Sydney: 10-Year-Old Matilda Youngest Victim Of Bondi Beach Terror Attack

Several people were killed in the deadly mass shooting during the first night of Hanukkah at Bondi Beach, Sydney. A 10-year-old, a Holocaust survivor, and a French national were among 15 killed during the gut-wrenching incident. Police have declared the attack a terrorist incident, where victims aged from 10 to 87 years old. 

Around 40 people were taken to hospital, which included policemen and children, one of whom, aged 10, died. The attack was allegedly carried out by a father-son duo; the 50-year-old gunman was killed by the police during the shooting.

A 10-year-old was the youngest to lose her life

Matilda, aged 10, was the youngest victim of the attack who was enjoying the festival of Hanukkah with her family, where her younger sister was also present; it was during this time the gunmen opened fire. Matilda was rushed to the hospital after being wounded; however, doctors were unable to save her. According to CNN, her aunt, Lina, described her as a “very sweet, happy child, with a beautiful smile.” She further added that,“Kids are supposed to be happy. They should be playing on the beach, not thinking about bullets flying around,” according to reports. Her aunt did not wish to share the family’s surname. 

Matilda’s teacher Irina Goodhew, who started a GoFundMe page on behalf of Matilda’s family, said that she was a “bright, joyful, and spirited child who brought light to everyone around her.” Her message on the GoFundMe page read as, “Yesterday, while celebrating Hanukkah, her young life was tragically taken. Her memory will live on in our hearts.”

Matilda was a former student at The Harmony Russian School of Sydney; the school posted a statement on social media, “We honor her life and the time she spent as part of our school family.”

Died while shielding his wife

Alex Kleytman, 87, was a Holocaust survivor and died while shielding his wife, according to the Jewish organization Chabad.

According to reports, Kleytman, who had survived the Holocaust with his mother and brother in Siberia, was a native of Ukraine, had moved to Australia with his wife, and had been married to her for 60 years.

He leaves behind his wife, two children, and 11 grandchildren. 

 A French national, Dan Elkayam, was also killed in the attack; he played football for Rockdale Ilinden FC’s Premier League 1 team. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot wrote on X that “France will spare no effort to root out antisemitism wherever it emerges and to combat terrorism in all its forms.” He is survived by his girlfriend and had recently moved from France to Australia.

Also Read: Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were Sajid And Naveed Akram? Father-Son Duo Identified As Gunmen Behind Deadly Sydney Attack

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 6:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bondi BeachHanukkah event attackhome-hero-pos-7

RELATED News

Can Foreigners Finally Own Property In Saudi Arabia? New Law Explained As Country Eases Rules, Check Fine And What Stays Off-Limit

Why US Surrogacy Has Become The Go-To Option for Chinese Billionaires Like Xu Bo To Build Large Families? Everything Decoded

Why Is Zelenskyy Ready To Drop Ukraine’s NATO Ambitions? Explained

Why Has Paris Cancelled the New Year’s Eve Celebrations? City Ramps Up Security Amid Terror Threats

Thailand To Hold Parliamentary Election On These Dates, Check Full Schedule Here

LATEST NEWS

‘If He Does Not Perform In…’ R Ashwin Opens Up About Shubman Gill’s Poor Batting Form, Says Can’t Bring Sanju Samson

Samsung Likely To Increase Prices Of Galaxy A Series, What Can Be Possible Reasons?

‘A Hard Day For Me’: Priya Sachdev Kapur Shares Emotional Note On First Birthday After Sunjay Kapur’s Death

India Vs Malaysia U19 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch IND U19 vs MAL U19 Asia Cup 2025 T20 cricket match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Who Is Sanjay Saraogi? Six Time Darbhanga MLA Appointed New BJP Bihar Chief, A Look At His Political Career And Key Achievements

Hanukkah Turns Bloody In Sydney: 10-Year-Old Matilda Youngest Victim Of Bondi Beach Terror Attack

Looking For A Perfect Room Heater, These Are The 5 Best Room Heaters From Top Brands That You Can Consider Buying This Winter

R Ashwin-Led IPL 2026 Mock Auction: Check Sold and Unsold Players

Delhi Left Mesmerised: Jay Shah Presents India’s T20 World Cup Jersey To Lionel Messi, Next Stop Vantara

‘I Am Home’: Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Hugging Father, Gets Emotional Grand Welcome At Gwalior Home

Hanukkah Turns Bloody In Sydney: 10-Year-Old Matilda Youngest Victim Of Bondi Beach Terror Attack

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hanukkah Turns Bloody In Sydney: 10-Year-Old Matilda Youngest Victim Of Bondi Beach Terror Attack

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hanukkah Turns Bloody In Sydney: 10-Year-Old Matilda Youngest Victim Of Bondi Beach Terror Attack
Hanukkah Turns Bloody In Sydney: 10-Year-Old Matilda Youngest Victim Of Bondi Beach Terror Attack
Hanukkah Turns Bloody In Sydney: 10-Year-Old Matilda Youngest Victim Of Bondi Beach Terror Attack
Hanukkah Turns Bloody In Sydney: 10-Year-Old Matilda Youngest Victim Of Bondi Beach Terror Attack

QUICK LINKS