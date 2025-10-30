LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power
LIVE TV
Home > World > “Hey, What Are You Doing”: Canadian Man Kills Indian-Origin Businessman After Being Caught By Him Urinating On His Car

“Hey, What Are You Doing”: Canadian Man Kills Indian-Origin Businessman After Being Caught By Him Urinating On His Car

In a shocking incident, 55-year-old Indian-origin Canadian businessman Arvi Singh Sagoo was fatally attacked in Edmonton, Alberta, after confronting a stranger named Kyle Papin, he found urinating on his car. The incident took place on October 19 and Sagoo died on October 24.

"Hey, What Are You Doing": Canadian Man Kills Indian-Origin Businessman After Being Caught By Him Urinating On His Car (Picture Credits: X)
"Hey, What Are You Doing": Canadian Man Kills Indian-Origin Businessman After Being Caught By Him Urinating On His Car (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: October 30, 2025 12:06:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“Hey, What Are You Doing”: Canadian Man Kills Indian-Origin Businessman After Being Caught By Him Urinating On His Car

In a shocking incident, 55-year-old Indian-origin Canadian businessman Arvi Singh Sagoo was fatally attacked in Edmonton, Alberta, after confronting a stranger named Kyle Papin, he found urinating on his car. The incident took place on October 19 and Sagoo died on October 24.

Authorities have arrested 40-year-old Papin, charging him with the assault. Police further stated that the charges may be considered following Sagoo’s death.

Fatal Confrontation Turns Tragic

According to the sources, Sagoo had gone out for dinner with his girlfriend that evening. As the couple returned to their vehicle, they noticed a man relieving himself on their car. Sagoo confronted the individual, asking, “Hey, what are you doing?”

The attacker allegedly responded, “Whatever I want,” before walking up to Sagoo and punching him in the head. The force of the blow caused him to collapse on the ground. His girlfriend immediately called 911, and paramedics arrived to find Sagoo unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support, but tragically passed away 5 days later.

‘Sagoo Did Not Know His Attacker’ Police Confirmed

Sagoo leaves behind 2 children, prompting close friend Vincent Ram to start an online fundraiser to support the grieving family. 

“This fundraiser aims to support a very kind and loving father who is facing death and ensuring that his two children have the necessary resources and support during this challenging time. The funds raised will be directed toward funeral expenses daily living expenses, and a foundation for the children’s future needs, including education and emotional support. This fundraiser not only aims to provide financial relief but also strives to create a sense of community and support around a family in need. By coming together, we can ensure that these children have the support system they need as they navigate life without their parent and the family has no financial burden on them. Please keep Arvi Singh in your prayers in this tough time,” the fundraiser states.

ALSO READ: Tariffs Down, Hopes Up, Rare Earths Flow: Trump And Xi’s “Amazing” Trade Deal Sparks Global Optimism

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 12:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Arvi Singh SagooCanadian businessmanhome-hero-pos-5Indian-Origin BusinessmanKyle Papin

RELATED News

Trishul 2025 Tri-Service Combat: The Army, Navy, Air Force Come Together For Mega Military Exercise That Is Giving Jitters To Pakistan

Cyclone Montha: Nepal on Alert as Heavy Rain Batters the Himalayan Nation

Tariffs Down, Hopes Up, Rare Earths Flow: Trump And Xi’s “Amazing” Trade Deal Sparks Global Optimism

US Ends Automatic Renewal Of Work Permits For Migrant Workers: Here’s How This Would Affect Thousands Of Indians

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Meet In South Korea After Six Years Amid Trade Tensions: All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Diana Pundole? 32-Year-Old From Pune Set To Make History As First Indian Woman To Race In Global Ferrari Series

Two IEDs Recovered in Arunachal’s Namsai District; Owner of Hut Absconding

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 30: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Groww IPO Price Band Revealed: Subscription Opens Nov 4- All You Need to Know

Viral Video: Fan Throws Phone At Enrique Iglesias During Mumbai Concert, Watch What Happened Next

Bengaluru Murder: Meet Manoj Kumar & Aarati Sharma Who Chased Down and Brutally Killed the Gig Worker

“Hey, What Are You Doing”: Canadian Man Kills Indian-Origin Businessman After Being Caught By Him Urinating On His Car

What Will Happen If Rain Stops The Match Between IND-W VS AUS-W 2nd Semifinal? Will India Women Be Out Of The Tournament?

Will Gold Prices Keep Falling, Or Is This Your Golden Chance To Buy More? Gold Price Falls On MCX Today

IND-W VS AUS-W 2nd Semifinal Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India vs Australia ODI Women’s World Cup 2025 Match live telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Online DY Patil Sports Stadium

“Hey, What Are You Doing”: Canadian Man Kills Indian-Origin Businessman After Being Caught By Him Urinating On His Car

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Hey, What Are You Doing”: Canadian Man Kills Indian-Origin Businessman After Being Caught By Him Urinating On His Car

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Hey, What Are You Doing”: Canadian Man Kills Indian-Origin Businessman After Being Caught By Him Urinating On His Car
“Hey, What Are You Doing”: Canadian Man Kills Indian-Origin Businessman After Being Caught By Him Urinating On His Car
“Hey, What Are You Doing”: Canadian Man Kills Indian-Origin Businessman After Being Caught By Him Urinating On His Car
“Hey, What Are You Doing”: Canadian Man Kills Indian-Origin Businessman After Being Caught By Him Urinating On His Car

QUICK LINKS