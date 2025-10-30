“Hey, What Are You Doing”: Canadian Man Kills Indian-Origin Businessman After Being Caught By Him Urinating On His Car

In a shocking incident, 55-year-old Indian-origin Canadian businessman Arvi Singh Sagoo was fatally attacked in Edmonton, Alberta, after confronting a stranger named Kyle Papin, he found urinating on his car. The incident took place on October 19 and Sagoo died on October 24.

Authorities have arrested 40-year-old Papin, charging him with the assault. Police further stated that the charges may be considered following Sagoo’s death.

Fatal Confrontation Turns Tragic

According to the sources, Sagoo had gone out for dinner with his girlfriend that evening. As the couple returned to their vehicle, they noticed a man relieving himself on their car. Sagoo confronted the individual, asking, “Hey, what are you doing?”

The attacker allegedly responded, “Whatever I want,” before walking up to Sagoo and punching him in the head. The force of the blow caused him to collapse on the ground. His girlfriend immediately called 911, and paramedics arrived to find Sagoo unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support, but tragically passed away 5 days later.

‘Sagoo Did Not Know His Attacker’ Police Confirmed

Sagoo leaves behind 2 children, prompting close friend Vincent Ram to start an online fundraiser to support the grieving family.

“This fundraiser aims to support a very kind and loving father who is facing death and ensuring that his two children have the necessary resources and support during this challenging time. The funds raised will be directed toward funeral expenses daily living expenses, and a foundation for the children’s future needs, including education and emotional support. This fundraiser not only aims to provide financial relief but also strives to create a sense of community and support around a family in need. By coming together, we can ensure that these children have the support system they need as they navigate life without their parent and the family has no financial burden on them. Please keep Arvi Singh in your prayers in this tough time,” the fundraiser states.

ALSO READ: Tariffs Down, Hopes Up, Rare Earths Flow: Trump And Xi’s “Amazing” Trade Deal Sparks Global Optimism