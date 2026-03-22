UK Deploys Nuclear-Powered Submarine HMS Anson, Equipped With Tomahawk Cruise Missiles To Arabian Sea—Is It Preparing For Potential Strikes On Iran?

In the growing tension in the Middle East, a report by the Daily Mail which relied on military sources reports that the United Kingdom has deployed a nuclear powered submarine to the Arabian Sea. The sub, which is named HMS Anson, carries the Tomahawk cruise missiles and is thought to be putting itself in the northern part of the Arabian Sea. By this move, should it be confirmed, Britain would have a substantial contribution to the responsiveness of the UK militarily especially in an event where the current conflict that is taking place between Iran intensifies.

Is UK Preparing For Potential Strikes On Iran?

The report indicates a possible deployment of this kind would enable the UK to make precision strikes in case of the need. Previously, the United States had permission to utilize its military bases such as the RAF Fairford and Diego Garcia to carry out operations against Iranian missile targeting maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz. Later, the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer was initially hesitant but has since changed his mind after Iranian attacks on allied interests in the region and demanded a legal clarity before sanctioning such measures.

UK Deploys Nuclear-Powered Submarine HMS Anson, Equipped With Tomahawk Cruise Missiles To Arabian Sea

In the meantime, the situation has become even more tense as Iran is said to have fired missiles onto Diego Garcia though none hit the base. The planned strike has also caused apprehension about the scope and capacity of the Iranian missile systems with the possibility that they can hit far beyond the warring region. The military chief of Israel, Eyal Zamir, threatened that these missiles had the potential of posing a threat to the major European capitals. The sentinel event of HMS Anson is a reminder as the scenario continues to develop of increasing concerns of a regionalization with global consequences.

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