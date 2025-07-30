Hope Hicks Joins Megyn Kelly’s Media Company as COO

Hope Hicks, a former senior aide to President Donald Trump, is stepping into a new role as chief operating officer of former Fox News and NBC anchor Megyn Kelly’s growing media venture, Devil May Care Media, USA Today reported.

The development was first reported by the New York Post in an article and later confirmed by Kelly on X (formerly Twitter). She praised Hicks, saying, “Hope Hicks is exactly the kind of woman I want running my company with me – strong, smart, strategic and the embodiment of class and poise.”

“There’s a lot happening, and I needed help… Now I’ve got the best of the best. Hope Hicks is incredibly smart. She’s a smart, strategic, thinker. I’ve spent hours and hours with her. She’s going to help us grow this thing.”@MegynKelly announces Hope Hicks has joined her… pic.twitter.com/EtFPUZ2eZi — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) July 28, 2025

From White House to Media Boardroom

The 36-year-old, who was Trump’s communications director during his first term, and later held an executive position at Fox Corp., has since been working in corporate consulting. Now, she’ll work directly with Kelly to expand the company’s presence across podcasting, YouTube, and social media, the NYP report stated.

“Megyn has used her talent, integrity, and unparalleled credibility to create content unlike anything else available today,” Hicks told The NY Post. “I am incredibly humbled and thrilled to be joining Megyn and her team.”

Devil May Care Media on the Rise

Founded in 2020, Devil May Care Media is home to The Megyn Kelly Show, AM Update with Megyn Kelly, and the recently-launched MK Media, which includes shows by Mark Halperin, Maureen Callahan, and influencer Link Lauren. Reports suggest a true crime channel is also in the works.

Kelly’s podcast, which was initially audio-only, has gained popularity in recent times, landing among the top shows on Apple and Spotify. Her YouTube channel reportedly has over 3.7 million subscribers, and the show garners hundreds of millions of monthly views.

Interestingly, Hicks and Kelly’s paths first crossed during Donald Trump’s 2016 US presidential campaign. Kelly had reportedly sparred with Trump during a GOP debate, a moment that had made national headlines at the time.

