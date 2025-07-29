LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari
Live TV
TRENDING |
latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari latest US news gaza Operation Sindoor debate pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari
Home > World > Trump Administration’s EPA Moves to Overturn Key Climate Change Regulation

Trump Administration’s EPA Moves to Overturn Key Climate Change Regulation

The Trump administration's EPA will propose repealing the 2009 endangerment finding, which underpins US greenhouse gas regulation. EPA chief Lee Zeldin called it "the Holy Grail of the climate change religion." Environmental groups and former EPA leaders vow legal challenges.

The Trump administration's EPA has proposed undoing the 2009 "endangerment finding" that enables the US climate regulations, sparking backlash from environmental groups and ex-EPA chiefs. (Photo: X/@epaleezeldin)
The Trump administration's EPA has proposed undoing the 2009 "endangerment finding" that enables the US climate regulations, sparking backlash from environmental groups and ex-EPA chiefs. (Photo: X/@epaleezeldin)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 29, 2025 23:27:21 IST

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under President Donald Trump’s administration is moving to roll back a key part of US climate policy by rescinding the 2009 “endangerment finding,” according to a report published by The Associated Press early Tuesday. The declaration, the report said, established that carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases threaten public health, forming the legal basis for the Clean Air Act regulations governing vehicles, power plants, among other things.

EPA administrator Lee Zeldin touted the proposal on the Ruthless podcast as “the largest deregulatory action in the history of America” and reportedly said, “They created this endangerment finding and then…regulate out of existence, in many cases, a lot of segments of our economy.”

Deregulation Drive and Broader Rollbacks

Zeldin had previously called the endangerment finding “the Holy Grail of the climate change religion” and had said that he was “thrilled to end it … usher in the Golden Age of American success,” as reported by the news agency.

His plan, announced in March, includes rolling back or repealing 31 major environmental regulations, covering clean air, water, and climate protections.

According to the report, the EPA is also targetting tailpipe emissions standards meant to nudge automakers toward electric vehicles, despite transportation being the top source of greenhouse emissions in the US.

Alarm Sounded On Climate and Legal Fronts

Environmental advocates say the Trump administration is denying scientific reality. Christy Goldfuss of the Natural Resources Defense Council told AP, “As Americans reel from deadly floods and heat waves, the Trump team is trying to argue that the emissions turbocharging these disasters are not a threat. … It boggles the mind.”

Former EPA heads also slammed the move. Christine Todd Whitman, who led the agency under President George Washington Bush, warned that the rollback endangers millions and contradicts the environmental agency’s mission to protect public health.

Legal Battles Likely Ahead

The repeal is subject to a lengthy public review before finalisation – likely next year – and environmental groups are expected to challenge it in court. David Doniger of NRDC called it a potential “kill shot” that could dismantle all climate rules, warning that repeal would erase limits on greenhouse gases from cars, factories, and power plants. 

“Attacking these safeguards is callous, dangerous and a breach of our government’s responsibility to protect the American people,” the publication quoted Peter Zalzal of the Environmental Defense Fund as saying.

Conrad Schneider from the Clean Air Task Force told AP that the Trump administration appears to use pollution control as a scapegoat for broader energy issues, lamenting that “an administration that claims it cares about cleaner, healthier and safer air is seeking to dismantle the very protections required.”

Tags: home-hero-pos-3latest US newstrump administration

RELATED News

North Korea Says Kim-Trump Ties ‘Not Bad,’ But Rules Out Denuclearisation
After France, UK To Recognize Palestine At UN This September – Unless Israel Meets These Conditions
Pregnant Woman Among 25 Ukrainians Killed in Deadly Russian Strikes
“Can’t Fake Starvation”: Donald Trump Pledges to Create Food Centers In Gaza
UN Warns of Crisis as 1.5 Million Afghan Migrants Return From Pakistan and Iran

LATEST NEWS

Priya Sachdev Kapur Steps Into ₹30,000 Crore Estate Dispute After Sunjay Kapur’s Death
How Ruben Amorim’s Pitch Beat Champions League Clubs To Win Bryan Mbeumo?
Divya Deshmukh: Historic Win at the FIDE Women’s World Cup and Grandmaster Title at 19
From Bayern Munich To Vancouver: Thomas Muller Crafts His Own Legacy
Trump Administration’s EPA Moves to Overturn Key Climate Change Regulation
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Conducts Surprise ITO Visit After Heavy Rains
Neymar Jr Back To Europe? Talks With A Famous European Club On
Can Women Lift Weights During Periods? Is it safe?
Why Is The Women’s Euro Final 2025 The Biggest Development For WSL Investment?
‘Messi Cam’ Is Art In Motion, Not Just Football
Trump Administration’s EPA Moves to Overturn Key Climate Change Regulation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Administration’s EPA Moves to Overturn Key Climate Change Regulation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Administration’s EPA Moves to Overturn Key Climate Change Regulation
Trump Administration’s EPA Moves to Overturn Key Climate Change Regulation
Trump Administration’s EPA Moves to Overturn Key Climate Change Regulation
Trump Administration’s EPA Moves to Overturn Key Climate Change Regulation

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?