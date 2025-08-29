LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > World > Houthi PM Ahmed al-Rahawi Reportedly Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Yemen

Houthi PM Ahmed al-Rahawi Reportedly Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Yemen

Israeli officials believe the strikes also killed Houthi Defence Minister Mohamed al-Atifi and Chief of Staff Muhammad Abd Al-Karim al-Ghamari.

Houthi PM Ahmed al-Rahawi (Image Credit - X/@thetatvaindia)
Houthi PM Ahmed al-Rahawi (Image Credit - X/@thetatvaindia)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 29, 2025 20:29:12 IST

Ahmed al-Rahawi, the Prime Minister of the Houthis-run Yemeni government, has been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the capital, Sanaa, according to Yemeni media.

According to Al-Jumhuriya channel, al-Rahawi died in an apartment during the attack, while Aden Al-Ghad reported that several of his associates were also killed. There has been no official confirmation or denial from either Houthi authorities or Israeli officials.

Israeli Strikes on Houthi Leadership

The recent strikes marked the second round of Israeli attacks on Sanaa in less than a week. Israeli media earlier reported that the strikes targeted a gathering of senior Houthi political and military leaders.

According to Euronews, Israeli officials believe the strikes also killed Houthi Defence Minister Mohamed al-Atifi and Chief of Staff Muhammad Abd Al-Karim al-Ghamari.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since 2014, with the Iran-backed Houthis controlling the north, including Sanaa, while the internationally recognised government of President Rashad al-Alimi governs from the southern city of Aden.

The Houthis are part of the Iran-backed “Axis of Resistance,” which includes Hamas, Hezbollah, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). Following the October 7 attacks, the Houthis launched missile and drone strikes against Israel and disrupted Red Sea shipping routes.

In response, Israel and a US-led Western coalition have carried out repeated airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen. (Inputs from First Post)

ALSO READ:  Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack

Tags: Ahmed al-Rahawi killedHouthi PM KilledIsraeli Airstrike on Yemen

RELATED News

Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?

LATEST NEWS

Temple Sewadaar Allegedly Beaten To Death In Delhi’s Kalkaji Area, One Nabbed
Who Will Barcelona Face This Season In The Champions League 2025? Check For Full List
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio To Give Big Challenge To Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg With This Move, Will Now Enter This Market
Houthi PM Ahmed al-Rahawi Reportedly Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Yemen

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Houthi PM Ahmed al-Rahawi Reportedly Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Yemen

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Houthi PM Ahmed al-Rahawi Reportedly Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Yemen
Houthi PM Ahmed al-Rahawi Reportedly Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Yemen
Houthi PM Ahmed al-Rahawi Reportedly Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Yemen
Houthi PM Ahmed al-Rahawi Reportedly Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Yemen

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?