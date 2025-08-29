Houthi PM Ahmed al-Rahawi Reportedly Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Yemen

Ahmed al-Rahawi, the Prime Minister of the Houthis-run Yemeni government, has been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the capital, Sanaa, according to Yemeni media.

According to Al-Jumhuriya channel, al-Rahawi died in an apartment during the attack, while Aden Al-Ghad reported that several of his associates were also killed. There has been no official confirmation or denial from either Houthi authorities or Israeli officials.

Israeli Strikes on Houthi Leadership

The recent strikes marked the second round of Israeli attacks on Sanaa in less than a week. Israeli media earlier reported that the strikes targeted a gathering of senior Houthi political and military leaders.

According to Euronews, Israeli officials believe the strikes also killed Houthi Defence Minister Mohamed al-Atifi and Chief of Staff Muhammad Abd Al-Karim al-Ghamari.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since 2014, with the Iran-backed Houthis controlling the north, including Sanaa, while the internationally recognised government of President Rashad al-Alimi governs from the southern city of Aden.

The Houthis are part of the Iran-backed “Axis of Resistance,” which includes Hamas, Hezbollah, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). Following the October 7 attacks, the Houthis launched missile and drone strikes against Israel and disrupted Red Sea shipping routes.

In response, Israel and a US-led Western coalition have carried out repeated airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen. (Inputs from First Post)

