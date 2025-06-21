Live Tv
Home > World > Houthis Threaten to Target US Warships In Red Sea If Trump Strikes Iran

Houthis Threaten to Target US Warships In Red Sea If Trump Strikes Iran

Yemen’s Houthis on Saturday warned they would target US ships in the Red Sea if Washington joined any military action against Iran. The threat comes amid rising US-Iran tensions and fresh American sanctions on Houthi-linked economic entities.

Last Updated: June 22, 2025 03:56:04 IST

Yemen’s Houthis on Saturday warned the Trump administration that the group will target ships and battleships in the Red Sea if the United States participates in any military operation against Iran.

“We will target US ships and battleships in the Red Sea if Washington participates in the attack on Iran,” said Yahya Saree, the group’s military spokesperson.

Houthis Warn Amid US Sanctions

The Houthi warning came just one day after the United States imposed fresh sanctions on key economic entities linked to the group, further straining US-Houthi relations.

Tensions are also rising between Washington and Tehran, amid speculation that the US could be preparing for a military strike targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Saree warned in a statement that the group is closely watching developments in the region. He  stated that necessary steps will be taken to defend themselves against what he referred to as “hostile movements.”

Saree claimed that any Israeli attack on Iran is intended to “remove Tehran as an obstacle to an Israeli plan to dominate the region,” asserting that the Houthis “will not allow this plan to be implemented.”

Agreement Between Houthis and US

According to a report from the US military aviation website The Aviationist, two squadrons of B-2 strategic bombers, capable of delivering bunker-busting munitions, departed Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri on Friday morning. The bombers were reported to be en route to Guam in the Pacific Ocean. No movements were indicated toward the Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean, a location previously used in similar operations.

In May, US President Donald Trump announced that his administration had reached an understanding with the Houthi group via Omani mediation. Under the agreement, the Houthis were to halt naval attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea in return for a cessation of US airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas.

The Red Sea remains a critical maritime route, with approximately 10 percent of global trade passing through its waters. 

