‘How Can Elon Musk Ban Porn?’ Internet In Shock After 18+ Users In India On X Report Restricted Access, Unable To Surf Adult Content

Adult Content Banned On X In India? People in India have shared that they are unable to see explicit or 18+ content on X (the platform Elon Musk owns) anymore, and the news has stirred debates all over the internet.

There’s been no official word from X itself, but users all across the country are saying that adult posts and videos have vanished from their feeds.

Adult Content Banned on X in India? Users Report 18+ Posts Vanishing

Most reports point to March 3, 2026, as the day it started. Only Indian users seem to be affected for now. If you try to view restricted content, you get a notice: “Due to local regulations, this content is restricted on X.”

Curious users have turned to X’s AI assistant, Grok, for answers. According to screenshots and posts, Grok explains that X is following Indian government rules around obscene material and has geo-restricted adult content just in India. The AI makes it clear this isn’t a worldwide change outside India, X still allows adult content as long as it’s properly labelled.

It appears, the new rule only targets Indian users to match local laws.

Grok also apparently points out that people might get around the block with a VPN, but inside India, the reach of adult content is still limited.

Still, all this info comes from what people are sharing online, there’s no official policy update or independent confirmation yet.

Meanwhile, users keep noticing changes. Some say their saved 18+ bookmarks are now just blank boxes. Others can’t find explicit posts through search anymore, hinting at some broad filtering for Indian IPs.

The move has its supporters, who see it as a responsible way to follow Indian law and protect minors. But plenty of others are questioning whether such tight control is the right approach for digital content in India.

Elon Musk banned 18+ videos in india. Respect @elonmusk 🫡 pic.twitter.com/QXmRa043nx — Let’s X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) March 3, 2026

How can elon musk ban the porn, damn all my bookmarks are now not showing the content 😭😭 — Just Chocolate™ (@LovelyFantasyyy) March 3, 2026

Why Can’t Indian Users See 18+ Content on X Anymore?

Users Report Blank Bookmarks, Filtered Searches Some Indian users report that they could see blank preview of 18+ posts they saved previously.

Others say that explicit keyword searches do not render any results anymore indicating that there is a general filtering system to the Indian IP addresses.

Protagonists of the said move have hailed it as a mature measure that is in tandem with Indian legal conventions. The fact that stricter controls may protect minors and more adequately meet the expectations of the local community with regard to digital content is claimed by some users.

There has, however, been frustration by AD Critics with regard to lost bookmarks and decreased access. Some of the posts raised the question that the decision was not taken by Elon Musk himself but was ordered by the Indian authorities.

Controlling, but not a World Policy Change? According to the online debate, the alleged ban can be related to the Indian Information Technology laws on obscene content.

