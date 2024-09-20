Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
How Did The “Unite For America” Forum Serve As A Turning Point For Kamala Harris’s Campaign?

On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris joined media mogul Oprah Winfrey for a powerful livestream forum titled “Unite for America.

How Did The "Unite For America" Forum Serve As A Turning Point For Kamala Harris's Campaign?

Vice President Kamala Harris teamed up with media icon Oprah Winfrey on Thursday for a livestream forum titled “Unite for America,” designed to address crucial issues that Harris had previously avoided during her first presidential debate appearance. The event is part of Harris’s campaign strategy as she gears up for the 2024 election.

Hosted by Winfrey, the forum served as a significant outreach platform for Harris, attracting a star-studded virtual audience that included celebrities such as Chris Rock, Jennifer Lopez, Meryl Streep, and Ben Stiller. This strategic engagement aimed to capture the attention of voters in key battleground states. The event also connected members from over 100 online support groups for Harris, including White Dudes for Harris, Latinas for Harris, and Cat Ladies for Kamala, showcasing a diverse coalition of supporters.

During the forum, Harris addressed pressing national issues, placing a strong emphasis on immigration. She acknowledged the strain that illegal immigration places on resources, highlighting challenges faced by overwhelmed border patrol agents and the rising issue of fentanyl trafficking. Harris vowed to revive a bill aimed at tackling these issues, claiming it had been blocked by former President Donald Trump.

On the topic of gun violence, Harris met with survivors, including 15-year-old Natalie Griffith, a recent victim of a school shooting in Georgia. The emotional recount from Griffith’s mother resonated deeply with the audience, as Harris underscored her commitment to gun control, describing it as “a health care crisis that affects both the patient and the profession.”

Harris also focused on abortion rights, an issue she has championed vigorously since the overturn of Roe v. Wade. She was joined by the family of Amber Thurman, who tragically died after waiting 20 hours for medical treatment due to her state’s abortion ban. Thurman’s mother poignantly remarked, “Amber was not a statistic…she was loved by a family,” driving home the human impact of restrictive policies.

When asked by Meryl Streep about the potential for Trump to challenge the results of the 2024 election, reminiscent of the January 6 events, Harris assured viewers that her team is prepared, stating, “The lawyers are working.” She urged citizens to combat misinformation, protect poll workers, and actively exercise their right to vote, emphasizing the importance of a secure electoral process.

Throughout the forum, Winfrey expertly guided the conversation, noting the transformation Harris has undergone since entering the race. Harris admitted to feeling a “sense of responsibility” and “purpose” in her role. In a lighthearted moment, she revealed that she is a gun owner, joking, “If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot,” before laughing and acknowledging, “I probably should not have said that.”

The “Unite for America” forum concluded with a powerful call to action from Winfrey, who reminded the audience, “The rah-rah moment is going to end, and then we need to get to work.” This closing sentiment encapsulated the urgency of the issues discussed and the need for continued engagement as the election approaches.

The event not only highlighted Harris’s policy priorities but also underscored the importance of community mobilization in shaping the future of American democracy.

Filed under

2024 US presidential election Jennifer Lopez Kamala Harris meryl streep Oprah Winfrey Unite for America

