Performance-based layoffs are a common practice among major U.S. corporations. Microsoft recently announced a similar move, affecting less than 1% of its workforce.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, plans to dismiss around 3,600 employees deemed underperformers, replacing them with new hires. According to an internal memo reported by Bloomberg, CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined this strategy to strengthen the company’s talent pool.

The layoffs will affect approximately 5% of Meta’s workforce, which totaled around 72,400 employees as of September. Zuckerberg emphasized the decision is part of an effort to “raise the bar on performance management” and ensure the company attracts and retains the “strongest talent.”

Performance-based layoffs are a common practice among major U.S. corporations. Microsoft recently announced a similar move, affecting less than 1% of its workforce, according to reports.

Shifts in Meta’s Strategic Approach

These layoffs come as part of broader changes at Meta, coinciding with shifts in the company’s policies and leadership alignment. Zuckerberg has recently fostered closer ties with conservative political figures, including holding meetings with former U.S. President Donald Trump and appointing a Republican to lead the company’s public affairs division.

Meta has also announced significant adjustments to its content moderation policies and fact-checking initiatives. The company is ending its U.S. fact-checking program, which had aimed to counter misinformation but faced criticism from conservative groups over perceived censorship. Under the revised system, users will be able to add context to posts, a feature inspired by Elon Musk’s approach on X, formerly Twitter.

Reduced Focus on Diversity Initiatives

In addition to these changes, Meta is scaling back its diversity programs and relaxing content moderation rules on its platforms. This includes adjustments to how hostile speech is monitored on Facebook and Instagram.

These developments highlight Meta’s evolving strategy as it seeks to refine its workforce and adapt to shifting political and social dynamics.