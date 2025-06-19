How Years of Secret Spy Missions and a Stolen Archive Led to Israel’s Massive Strike on Iran

Israel carried out what it described as a “necessary preemptive action”, launching more than 100 air and drone strikes on Iran. The targets weren’t random — they were key pillars of Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure, including nuclear enrichment plants, IRGC (Revolutionary Guard) bases, missile depots, and secret intelligence sites.

At least 224 Iranians were killed in the strikes, and multiple facilities were flattened. The attack, according to reports, also included high-precision drone hits deep inside Iranian territory — something that insiders say was likely coordinated by Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad.

Israel says it had no choice. But this wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment military decision — the groundwork had been laid years ago, with one of the boldest intelligence operations in modern history.

Mossad’s Night at the Warehouse: The 2018 Heist That Started It All

Back on the night of January 31, 2018, a small group of Mossad agents broke into a quiet warehouse on the outskirts of Tehran. What seemed like a plain storage building was actually a secret nuclear archive Iran had tried to hide from the world.

The Israeli team had just six and a half hours — timed to avoid the morning security shift, thanks to months of surveillance. Inside, they found safes loaded with documents: 50,000 pages and 163 CDs holding blueprints, technical notes, warhead designs, and classified memos.

Using special torches that could melt through safes, the agents focused on files labeled with bomb diagrams and warhead construction. They couldn’t grab everything — the total haul was still about 500 kilos.

The planning was so detailed it felt like a movie. One senior Israeli official later said it “felt like Ocean’s 11.”

The Iranian guards didn’t realize what had happened until the next morning. By then, Mossad and the archive were long gone.

The World Sees What Iran Was Hiding

Three months later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went public. At a press conference, he stood beside rows of the stolen binders and CDs and accused Iran of lying to the international community.

The files, Netanyahu claimed, proved that Iran had a nuclear weapons program all along—something it had long denied. The archive included materials from “Project Amad,” which allegedly involved secret tests, nuclear warhead miniaturization, and plans to fit warheads onto Shahab-3 missiles. These revelations didn’t just make headlines—they influenced policy.

The documents were privately shared with then-U.S. President Donald Trump, who later withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Western intelligence agencies later reviewed the materials and concluded they were authentic and concerning.

Iran Denied Everything — But the Details Were Hard to Ignore

Iran dismissed the archive as fake. But it contained a lot of red flags — including mentions of uranium deuteride, a rare material used in nuclear initiators, and a hidden chamber at Iran’s Parchin military base, suspected of being used for testing nuclear triggers.

The documents also revealed that even after signing the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran had quietly preserved its nuclear knowledge. Materials were moved, documents hidden, and potential test sites kept off the radar of international inspectors.

In the years that followed, several of Iran’s top nuclear scientists — including Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and Masoud Ali Mohammadi — were assassinated in mysterious attacks, often involving explosives or remote-controlled guns. While Israel never officially took credit, Mossad’s role has long been suspected.

In response, Iran launched cyberattacks, targeted Israeli diplomats, and used proxy networks to push back.

From Shadow War to All-Out Conflict: June 2025

Everything exploded—literally—on June 13, 2025.

The Israeli strikes on Iran hit deep. Reports confirmed that nuclear sites and missile facilities were destroyed. Israel said the goal was to cripple Iran’s ability to build a bomb before it was too late.

Iran struck back hard, firing over 100 ballistic missiles and drones toward Israeli cities. Several missiles broke through Israel’s Iron Dome defense system. Civilian areas in Tel Aviv and other cities were hit. At least 14 people in Israel were killed and hundreds injured.

Day 7: No Sign of Slowing Down

We’re now on the seventh day of fighting, and there’s no indication that either side plans to stop. The world is watching, worried this could spiral into something even bigger.

This war may have officially started last week, but its roots stretch back years—to a dusty warehouse in Tehran, a top-secret mission, and a stack of stolen files that changed everything.