Howard Lutnick Admits Lunch With Epstein On Private Island, Sparks Outrage; US Lawmakers Demand Immediate Resignation

The political situation for U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has become more challenging after he provided evidence to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Although Lutnick said he ended all connections with Jeffrey Epstein in 2005, new evidence and his own admission prove he visited Epstein’s private island, Little Saint James, for lunch in 2012.

Lutnick described the visit as a short family visit during their vacation, but his previous denial of events and the discovery of “Epstein files” and new information have caused both political parties to investigate his honesty and ethical conduct.

Legislative Scrutiny

The 2012 island visit discovery shifted attention from Lutnick’s personal connections to his alleged dishonesty toward Congress. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) emphasized that the core issue is not necessarily criminal wrongdoing, but the fact that Lutnick appears to have misled the public regarding the timeline of his relationship.

Lutnick tried to downplay his contact with the financier through his description of meetings as “handfuls of emails” and “a pair of meetings.” Lawmakers now require access to all communication records, which document every interaction that took place.

The contradiction between his 2023 podcast statements and his 2012 flight records about Epstein tracking creates a major credibility issue, which critics believe disqualifies him from being in a Cabinet position.

Resignation Demands

The backlash from the incident has affected both political parties in the United States, while Rep. Thomas Massie from Kentucky and Rep. Ro Khanna from California demand Lutnick’s resignation.

The lawmakers assert that officials who maintained their “business-as-usual” operations after their connection to Epstein should not operate under this standard. Senator Adam Schiff further amplified these calls, asserting that the Commerce Secretary’s shifting narrative raises “serious concerns about his judgment.”

The public demands greater accountability from those connected to the Epstein case, which makes Lutnick’s position unstable. The controversy shows how Washington has emerged as a movement that demands that powerful individuals face the same standards of punishment used in international Epstein-related scandal investigations.

