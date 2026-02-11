LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Howard Lutnick Admits Lunch With Epstein On Private Island, Sparks Outrage; US Lawmakers Demand Immediate Resignation

Howard Lutnick Admits Lunch With Epstein On Private Island, Sparks Outrage; US Lawmakers Demand Immediate Resignation

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick admitted visiting Epstein’s private island in 2012, contradicting past denials. Lawmakers from both parties question his honesty and ethics, demanding full records and some calling for his resignation amid mounting scrutiny and credibility concerns.

Howard Lutnick Faces Resignation Pressure Over Epstein Island Visit, Lawmakers Question Credibility
Howard Lutnick Faces Resignation Pressure Over Epstein Island Visit, Lawmakers Question Credibility

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 11, 2026 04:44:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Howard Lutnick Admits Lunch With Epstein On Private Island, Sparks Outrage; US Lawmakers Demand Immediate Resignation

The political situation for U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has become more challenging after he provided evidence to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Although Lutnick said he ended all connections with Jeffrey Epstein in 2005, new evidence and his own admission prove he visited Epstein’s private island, Little Saint James, for lunch in 2012.

Lutnick described the visit as a short family visit during their vacation, but his previous denial of events and the discovery of “Epstein files” and new information have caused both political parties to investigate his honesty and ethical conduct.

You Might Be Interested In

Legislative Scrutiny

The 2012 island visit discovery shifted attention from Lutnick’s personal connections to his alleged dishonesty toward Congress. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) emphasized that the core issue is not necessarily criminal wrongdoing, but the fact that Lutnick appears to have misled the public regarding the timeline of his relationship.

Lutnick tried to downplay his contact with the financier through his description of meetings as “handfuls of emails” and “a pair of meetings.” Lawmakers now require access to all communication records, which document every interaction that took place.

The contradiction between his 2023 podcast statements and his 2012 flight records about Epstein tracking creates a major credibility issue, which critics believe disqualifies him from being in a Cabinet position.

Resignation Demands

The backlash from the incident has affected both political parties in the United States, while Rep. Thomas Massie from Kentucky and Rep. Ro Khanna from California demand Lutnick’s resignation.

The lawmakers assert that officials who maintained their “business-as-usual” operations after their connection to Epstein should not operate under this standard. Senator Adam Schiff further amplified these calls, asserting that the Commerce Secretary’s shifting narrative raises “serious concerns about his judgment.”

The public demands greater accountability from those connected to the Epstein case, which makes Lutnick’s position unstable. The controversy shows how Washington has emerged as a movement that demands that powerful individuals face the same standards of punishment used in international Epstein-related scandal investigations.

Also Read: Brent School Horror: Two Boys Stabbed, Police Hunt Suspect After Shocking London Attack

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 4:44 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Howard LutnickJeffrey EpsteinLittle Saint JamesSenate Appropriations Committee

RELATED News

Sarasota Shooting Shock: Five People Shot In Violent Fallcrest Circle Incident As Deputies Rush Scene For Overnight Investigation

Brent School Horror: Two Boys Stabbed, Police Hunt Suspect After Shocking London Attack

Nepal Bus Tragedy: Kathmandu–Okhaldhunga Bus Plunges 100 Metres Into Tamakoshi River, At Least 12 Dead, Search For Missing Continues

From Cancellations To Tech Stops: How Airlines Are Coping With Cuba’s Fuel Shortage As Aviation Crisis Deepens Amid US Oil Blockade

‘Gen-Z Were Promised Bangladesh Would Turn Into Singapore But Are Seeing It Turn Into Myanmar, Afghanistan: Ex-Bangladesh Minister | NewsX Exclusive

LATEST NEWS

Gurugram Shock: Man Jumps From Office, Foreign Firm Woman Hangs Herself At Home In Tragic Incident

Happy Promise Day 2026: 50+ Sweet Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Seal Forever Promises With Your Special Someone

Who Was Birju Kumar, The Man Who Died After Falling Into An Open Drain In Delhi’s Rohini, Days After The Janakpuri Biker’s Death

China Urges India To Uphold Strong Partnership, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says, Signaling Cooperation Amid Regional Tensions

PAK vs USA | Sahibzada Farhan’s 74, Shadab Khan’s All-Round Show Power Pakistan to 32-Run Win Over USA At T20 World Cup 2026

Indian Goods Escape Extra 25% Tariff As US Customs Issues New Rule, Boosting Exports And Trade Ties

What Is Rajpal Yadav’s Net Worth? Actor Lands In Tihar Jail In Rs. 9 Crore Debt Case Depsite Owning Ancestral Property And Agricultural Land

Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Narendra Modi To Son Arjun’s Wedding

PAK vs USA | Who Is Shadley van Schalkwyk? Bowler Sets Rare Record With Back-to-Back Four-Wicket Hauls At T20 World Cup 2026

Is Prakash Raj The New Face After Akshaye Khanna’s Exit From Drishyam 3? Actor Breaks Silence, Says ‘Started Shooting For…’

Howard Lutnick Admits Lunch With Epstein On Private Island, Sparks Outrage; US Lawmakers Demand Immediate Resignation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Howard Lutnick Admits Lunch With Epstein On Private Island, Sparks Outrage; US Lawmakers Demand Immediate Resignation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Howard Lutnick Admits Lunch With Epstein On Private Island, Sparks Outrage; US Lawmakers Demand Immediate Resignation
Howard Lutnick Admits Lunch With Epstein On Private Island, Sparks Outrage; US Lawmakers Demand Immediate Resignation
Howard Lutnick Admits Lunch With Epstein On Private Island, Sparks Outrage; US Lawmakers Demand Immediate Resignation
Howard Lutnick Admits Lunch With Epstein On Private Island, Sparks Outrage; US Lawmakers Demand Immediate Resignation

QUICK LINKS