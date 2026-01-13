Human Rights Report From Bangladesh Says 116 Minority Citizens Killed In 7 Months, Flags Systematic And Cyclic Violence

A new report by the Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) shows a disturbing picture of what minority communities are facing today. According to the HRCBM report, there has been a sharp and “relentless” rise in deadly attacks since the interim government led by Dr. Muhammad Yunus came to power. Between June 6, 2025, and January 5, 2026, the human rights group confirmed 116 killings spread across all eight divisions and at least 45 districts, which shows that this is not a local problem but a nationwide crisis.

The HRCBM report says that what’s happening now is part of a much longer story. For nearly 80 years, minorities in Bangladesh have repeatedly faced violence, loss of land and homes, and a lack of protection from the state. This goes all the way back to the communal violence of 1946, followed by major attacks in 1950, 1964, and 1971. Even after independence, the pattern continued, with serious outbreaks in 1989, 1990, 2001, 2004, 2012, 2015, 2021, 2024, and now again in 2025. These are not one-off events. Together, they show a cycle of violence that keeps repeating from one generation to the next.

Key findings in the HRCBM report

Targeted Murders: 48.3%

Mob Lynchings: 10.3%

Suspicious/Unexplained Deaths: 12.9%

Custodial/Police Force Death: 6.9%

Army/State Lethal Force: 8.6%

Attack-Related Death: 12.9%

The HRCBM says the current killings should not be seen as random crimes. Instead, they argue that violence against minorities has become “structural,” which is built into the system itself. The report points to demographic data showing that minorities made up around 30% of the population in 1946, but by 2020 this had fallen to under 9%. Because of this long decline, the group warns that recent attacks show signs of repeated, large-scale crimes targeting entire communities.

The violence has taken different forms over the course of time. As per the HRCBM report, half of the cases involved targeted killings, where victims were singled out after threats or pressure from the local community. Mob lynchings are another big case, which are often sparked by false accusations of theft or blasphemy. The report also records deaths linked to the state, which include killings by security forces and people who died in police custody.

The killing of Dipu Chandra Das

On December 2025 lynching of Dipu Chandra Das took place which started a new cycle of violence. He was beaten to death by a mob after a blasphemy allegation. In cases like this, the HRCBM report says police often failed to step in, which often creates a sense that mob violence is quietly allowed.

The report also highlights a breakdown in the justice system. Police are often unwilling to register cases or properly investigate them, leading to what the HRCBM calls near-total impunity. Political pressure and selective enforcement, it says, have badly weakened the rule of law.

Beyond the numbers, the human cost is devastating. Many victims were the only earners in their families, leaving widows and children suddenly without income or support.

