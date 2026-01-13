LIVE TV
Home > World > 'My Accusations Need Proof, Yours Don't?' Indian Envoy Slams Canada Over Hardeep Nijjar Killing Allegations

India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, firmly rejected allegations linking India to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, repeatedly demanding evidence during a televised interview. He said claims made by former PM Justin Trudeau lack proof and stressed India will act if credible evidence is presented.

India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, firmly rejected allegations linking India to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar (Pc: X)
India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, firmly rejected allegations linking India to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar (Pc: X)

Published By: Newsx WebDesk
Last updated: January 13, 2026 15:19:56 IST

India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, has firmly rejected allegations linking the Indian government to the killing of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, repeatedly questioning the lack of evidence behind the claims during a televised interview. Speaking on CBC News’ Power & Politics, Patnaik pushed back against accusations earlier made by former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asserting that such claims remain unsubstantiated.

Responding sharply, the Indian envoy challenged the narrative built around what he described as unproven allegations.
“Well, where is the evidence? Every time you keep on saying ‘credible information,'” Patnaik said, stressing that accusations cannot replace proof. He further dismissed the claims, stating, “We have always said it’s preposterous and absurd; it’s something we don’t do. These are allegations which have not been backed by evidence. There’s always easy-to-do acquisitions. Acquisitions are easy.”

‘No Case Against the Indian State’

Patnaik underlined that the ongoing legal proceedings in Canada do not implicate the Indian state in any form.
“You have accused us, but where have we been implicated? The case is going on in court… And the case in court is also against four individuals. Where is the case against a state?” he asked. He added that the allegations were rooted in statements made by a former prime minister and his team rather than judicial findings.
“Where is the evidence on the ground?” Patnaik reiterated, emphasizing that rhetoric cannot replace facts.

India Open to Action If Proof Emerges

Reaffirming India’s position, Patnaik said New Delhi has consistently maintained it would act if credible proof is provided.
“We have said very clearly, if there is evidence ever coming out, if you provide us evidence, we will take action ourselves. We don’t need you to take action on that.”
Taking a pointed dig at the framing of the accusations, he remarked, “When you accuse us, what happens here is my accusations need evidence. Your accusations don’t need evidence, right?”
He concluded by asserting, “You have accusations; you have to back it up with evidence. You can’t say I accuse you, and you have to now justify yourselves.”

All Inputs From ANI

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 3:18 PM IST
