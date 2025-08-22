Hurricane Erin: New Jersey Declares State Of Emergency As Storm Moves Along East Coast

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has declared a State of Emergency for all 21 counties as Hurricane Erin moves closer to the East Coast. The state officials were given the ability to use extra resources and prepare for possible evacuations.

Governor Murphy warned residents not to underestimate the storm. “As the storm moves past New Jersey over the next 24 hours, we are expecting high surf and rip currents, coastal and flash flooding, and a high erosion risk in parts of the state,” he said. He urged people to follow evacuation orders and stay updated on forecasts.

Hurricane Erin, a strong Category 2 storm, is currently spinning offshore with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. Even without making landfall, the storm is already creating dangerous conditions along the coast. The National Weather Service (NWS) said waves could reach up to 17 feet, with flooding of one to three feet possible in low-lying areas.

Coastal flood warnings are in place for central and southern New Jersey, where tidal flooding of two to three feet is expected through early Saturday. Areas near Philadelphia and New York City may also see water levels rise by up to a foot.

Wind gusts of 40–50 mph are forecast in towns like Long Beach Island, Ocean City, and Atlantic City, with waves between seven and twelve feet expected until Friday evening.

Emergency crews are on standby as coastal communities brace for flooding, high winds, and potential evacuations.

A State of Emergency allows the governor to deploy the National Guard and make use of state and federal resources, such as rescue vehicles, food supplies, and generators, to protect people and manage storm damage.

