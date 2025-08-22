LIVE TV
Donald Trump To Patrol Washington DC Streets With Federal Officers, Here's Why

Donald Trump To Patrol Washington DC Streets With Federal Officers, Here’s Why

Last week, Trump placed the DC Metropolitan Police Department under federal control and deployed additional officers and troops, calling the city’s crime a 'national emergency.'

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 22, 2025 02:26:49 IST

US President Donald Trump announced that he will join federal law enforcement officers on patrol in Washington, DC, on Thursday. This will mark an unusual step in his administration’s takeover of the city’s public safety operations.

“I’m going to be going out tonight, I think, with the police, and with the military, of course. So we’re going to do a job,” Trump told conservative radio host Todd Starnes. A White House official later confirmed the plan but did not provide further details.

Last week, Trump placed the DC Metropolitan Police Department under federal control and deployed additional officers and troops, calling the city’s crime a “national emergency.” He pointed to murders, carjackings, and robberies as justification. However, Justice Department data released in January showed violent crime in the capital had actually dropped to a 30-year low.

The move is Trump’s most high-profile effort yet to stress his law-and-order message. But it has been widely criticised by Washington residents. A recent Washington Post-Schar School poll found that nearly 80% oppose the federal takeover, and 65% doubt it will improve safety.

Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller were heckled on Wednesday while meeting National Guard troops at Union Station, highlighting tensions in the city.

Attorney General Pam Bondi reported that the federal push has led to 550 arrests and the seizure of 76 illegal firearms. But DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office released figures showing police made more arrests in the week before the takeover than after it.

