IDF Confirms Most of 180 Missiles Fired from Iran Were Successfully Intercepted

Iran has launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel, confirming earlier warnings of an impending attack. Reports indicate that approximately 200 missiles were fired, although Israeli defenses reportedly intercepted many of them before they could reach their intended targets. Despite this, Iranian officials claim that most of the rockets successfully struck their targets within Israel.

As the clock ticks past 9 PM in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Beirut—7 PM in London and 2 PM in New York—the world watches closely as tensions escalate. The White House is preparing for a press briefing, likely addressing the ongoing crisis.

Retaliation and Consequences

Israel has vowed to retaliate against Iran for the missile assault, which it views as a direct response to its military actions against Iranian-backed groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. The language of retaliation and consequences echoes throughout both nations, with the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres calling for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further escalation.

“The broadening of the Middle East conflict, with escalation after escalation, is deeply concerning,” Guterres stated. “We absolutely need a ceasefire.”

Current Status of the Conflict

While the Iranian missile attack appears to have concluded, the Israeli military has announced that residents are now “permitted to leave protected spaces.” IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari addressed the nation, labeling the assault as a “serious attack” and warning that it “will have consequences.” He reiterated that Israel remains on high alert.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, reportedly ordered the missile strikes, with a senior Iranian official stating that Tehran “is fully ready for any retaliation.” In defense of its actions, the Iranian mission to the United Nations framed the missile launches as a necessary response to “terrorist acts” committed by Israel.

US Readiness and Regional Concerns

Prior to the missile assault, U.S. officials expressed readiness to support Israel’s defense against Iranian aggression. An unnamed U.S. official highlighted the potential for “severe consequences” if Iran proceeded with its planned attack.

In addition to missile strikes, violence erupted in Jaffa, where two gunmen reportedly carried out a shooting attack targeting Jewish residents. Initial reports indicate that four people were killed and seven wounded in this incident. The gunmen were subsequently killed, although details surrounding the shooting remain scarce.