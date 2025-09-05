IDF orders evacuation in Gaza; Defence Minister warns of escalation

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 5 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) distributed leaflets in Gaza’s Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood on Friday, instructing residents to evacuate southward via Rashid Street, along the coast, and cross Wadi Gaza.

Shortly after, Defence Minister Israel Katz declared that the “gate of hell in Gaza is now being opened.” He said the first evacuation notice was issued to a high-rise used by Hamas in Gaza City before its planned strike.

Katz warned that IDF operations will intensify until Hamas accepts Israel’s conditions to end the war — foremost, the release of all hostages and the group’s disarmament — or face destruction. (ANI/TPS)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.