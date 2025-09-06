LIVE TV
IDF to Gaza city residents: Move to Khan Yunis humanitarian area

IDF to Gaza city residents: Move to Khan Yunis humanitarian area

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 20:52:08 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 6 (ANI/TPS): The IDF has called on Gaza City residents to evacuate to Khan Yunis, where a humanitarian zone has been established due to the expansion of military operations in Gaza City as part of the “Gideon’s Chariots B” operation.

“The humanitarian zone includes vital humanitarian infrastructure such as field hospitals, water pipelines, and water desalination facilities, alongside the continuous provision of food supplies, tents, medicines, and medical materials, which will be delivered in coordination between the Unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories and the international community”, wrote Adraee on X.

The IDF spokesperson added that Israel “confirms that efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the zone and to adapt the infrastructure will continue consistently in cooperation with the United Nations and international organizations, in parallel with the expansion of the ground maneuver.” (ANI/TPS)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

