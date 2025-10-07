IED Blast In Pakistan’s Jaffar Express Train, Six Coaches Derailed, Baloch Army Suspected Behind The Blast

A strong explosion occurred on the Jaffar Express in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, leaving several passengers injured. The Quetta-bound train was targeted near Sultankot, close to the Sindh-Balochistan border, on Tuesday.

Authorities reported that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on the tracks. The explosion derailed six coaches of the passenger train. Rescue teams quickly arrived at the site and began relief work.

Initial visuals from the scene showed several injured passengers being shifted to nearby hospitals. So far, officials have not confirmed any fatalities from the incident.

Baloch Republican Guards Claim Responsibility for the Attack

The Baloch Republican Guards (BRG), a rebel group, claimed responsibility for the blast. The group stated that the attack targeted the train because Pakistani Army personnel were travelling on board.

The BRG said, “The train was attacked when personnel of the occupying Pakistani Army were travelling. Several soldiers were killed and injured, and six coaches derailed.” The organization added that it would continue such operations until Balochistan achieves independence.

The group has been active in recent years and has claimed multiple attacks on railways and security forces in Balochistan.

Ongoing Rescue Operations and Security Measures

After the explosion, police, railway officials, and rescue teams reached the site to assist the victims. Authorities started rescue operations immediately and cleared the damaged tracks. Security forces cordoned off the area for investigation.

The authorities have launched a probe to determine how the explosive was planted. Eyewitness videos circulating on social media showed damaged train compartments and injured passengers lying on the ground. Officials confirmed that while many passengers sustained injuries, no deaths have been officially reported yet. Emergency services have been placed on high alert in the region.

Series of Attacks Targeting Jaffar Express in Recent Months

The Jaffar Express, which runs between Quetta and Peshawar, has faced multiple attacks this year. On March 11, gunmen hijacked the train in the Bolan area, killing 21 passengers and four security personnel.

Security forces later conducted an operation and killed 33 terrorists involved in the assault. On September 24, another bombing in Mastung district injured several passengers, including women and children. Earlier in August, two more IED explosions and a firing incident targeted the train near Sibi and Kolpur.

These repeated attacks have raised serious questions about railway security in Pakistan.

Train Derailments and Attacks Linked to Baloch Rebel Groups

The attacks on the Jaffar Express highlight the growing threat from ethnic Baloch separatist groups. In June, a remote-controlled bomb exploded on the tracks in Jacobabad, derailing four coaches.

In July, a derailment in Sindh’s Sukkur district was initially suspected to be an explosion but later identified as a technical fault.

Authorities believe groups such as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and the Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) are behind most of these attacks. These organizations have long targeted infrastructure projects and security convoys in their campaign against the Pakistani state.

