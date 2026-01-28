‘If Their Soil, Sky Or Waters Are Used Against Us…’, Iran’s Sharp ‘Hostile’ Warning To Neighbouring Countries After US Strike Group Arrives In Middle East

Iran has issued a sharp warning to its neighbouring countries, saying any use of their soil, sky, or waters against the Islamic Republic will be considered hostile.

The warning comes as a US naval strike group, led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, takes position in Middle Eastern waters amid rising tensions over Iran’s crackdown on protests.

US vs Iran: Iran’s President Calls US Threats Destabilizing

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described Washington’s threats as attempts to “disrupt the security of the region” during a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He emphasized that such threats would only create instability.

The US has not ruled out military intervention following protests that rights groups say left thousands dead. In response, President Donald Trump dispatched the USS Abraham Lincoln to the region, signaling readiness for potential military action.

US vs Iran: Revolutionary Guards Issue Sharp Warning

Mohammad Akbarzadeh, political deputy of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards naval forces, told Fars news agency:

“Neighbouring countries are our friends, but if their soil, sky, or waters are used against Iran, they will be considered hostile.”

The warning highlights Tehran’s growing alertness to any regional support for US military operations in the area. Conservative media outlets in Iran have amplified the message, with some reporting potential responses including the seizure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit hub.

US-Iran Communications Continue Amid Tensions

Despite the lack of formal diplomatic relations, a communication channel reportedly remains open between Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff. President Trump has hinted at potential negotiations, stating that Iran “wants to make a deal” even as military options remain under consideration.

Analysts suggest US options include strikes on military installations or targeted attacks on leadership figures under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, aiming to weaken the regime that has ruled since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

US vs Iran: Crackdown on Protests Draws International Attention

Rights groups have described Iran’s recent crackdown on protests as the deadliest in its history. A nearly three-week internet blackout has made reporting difficult, but the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has confirmed 6,126 deaths, including 5,777 protesters, 86 minors, and 214 security personnel. Another 41,880 people have been arrested.

Iran International, a Persian-language TV channel based outside Iran, reports over 36,500 deaths between January 8 and 9 alone, though verification remains pending.

Conservative newspapers in Tehran have reported Iran’s readiness for a “major response” if provoked, while anti-US billboards have appeared in the city depicting the destruction of American aircraft carriers.

Analysts warn that the arrival of the US strike group has significantly escalated Middle East tensions, placing neighbouring countries under scrutiny as Iran monitors their stance carefully.

