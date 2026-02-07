‘If Washington Attacks Us…’: Amid Talks, Iran Sharply Warns Donald Trump, Says ‘Will Target US Military Bases’, Seeks ‘Reassuring’ Nuclear Deal

As indirect nuclear negotiations resume between Tehran and Washington, Iran has issued a stark warning to the United States.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would target US military bases in the region if Washington launches an attack on Iranian territory, even as he stressed that Iran is open to a “reassuring” agreement on nuclear enrichment.

The remarks come after two rounds of indirect talks between US and Iranian negotiators in Muscat, Oman, on Friday (Feb 6), signalling a cautious revival of diplomacy that had stalled months earlier.

‘We Will Attack Their Bases in the Region’

In excerpts from an interview shared on his official Telegram channel, Araghchi said:

“There is no possibility of attacking American soil if Washington attacks us, but we will attack their bases in the region.”

The statement directly links any potential US military action against Iran with retaliation targeting American bases across the Middle East, underlining Tehran’s defensive posture amid rising tensions.

Missile Programme ‘Never Negotiable’

Araghchi made it clear that Iran’s ballistic missile programme is off the table in any discussions with the US.

“Missiles are never negotiable because they are a defence issue,” he said.

Iran has long maintained that its missile capabilities are essential for national security and cannot be included in nuclear negotiations.

Iran Seeks ‘Reassuring’ Deal on Nuclear Enrichment

Despite the sharp warning, the Iranian foreign minister emphasised that Tehran remains willing to reach a “reassuring” agreement with Washington regarding nuclear enrichment.

“(Nuclear) enrichment is our inalienable right and must continue. Even with bombing, they could not destroy our capabilities. We are ready to reach a reassuring agreement on enrichment.”

The US has historically pushed for limits on Iran’s enrichment activities, a demand Tehran has resisted, insisting its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.

Talks in Oman: ‘A Good Start’

Araghchi described the Muscat talks as “a good start,” while acknowledging that significant trust-building is still required.

Interestingly, despite the negotiations being indirect, he revealed that there was an opportunity to shake hands with members of the American delegation.

“Although the negotiations were indirect, an opportunity arose to shake hands with the American delegation.”

No date has been finalised for the next round of talks, but both sides have agreed it should happen “soon.”

Trump Says Talks Were ‘Very Good’

US President Donald Trump also struck a cautiously optimistic tone, telling reporters aboard Air Force One that the US had “very good talks” with Iran.

“We’re going to meet again early next week,” Trump said, adding that Iran “wants to make a deal very badly.”

However, Trump also signed an executive order threatening tariffs on Iran’s trade partners, signalling continued pressure alongside diplomacy.

Shadow of Past Attacks and Distrust

Araghchi referred to previous attacks on Iran which Tehran claims involved US participation as a major reason for distrust in negotiations. He stressed that diplomacy must proceed without threats or pressure.

“The negotiating process must be free from any threats or pressure.”

Nuclear Issue ‘Only Resolved Through Negotiations’

Reiterating Iran’s official stance, Araghchi said the nuclear issue can only be resolved through dialogue, not military action.

“The Iranian nuclear issue will only be resolved through negotiations.”

Even as talks resume, Tehran’s warning makes clear that any military escalation by Washington would trigger a regional response targeting US assets, particularly its military bases.

