LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘I’ll Be Involved In…’ Trump Warns Netflix Over Massive $83 Billion Warner Bros Bid

‘I’ll Be Involved In…’ Trump Warns Netflix Over Massive $83 Billion Warner Bros Bid

Netflix has made a political statement with its $83 billion bid for Warner Bros. which has been warned by Donald Trump that ‘the combined market share could be a problem.’ If the merger goes through, it would greatly increase Netflix’s library of content as well as its impact on the worldwide streaming sector.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: December 8, 2025 15:57:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I’ll Be Involved In…’ Trump Warns Netflix Over Massive $83 Billion Warner Bros Bid

President of the United States, Donald Trump, has expressed very strong doubts about the acquisition of Warner Bros. by Netflix, which was partly reasoned by the merger being ‘a problem’ as it could give one company huge power in the market. He pointed out that Netflix has a huge market share already and its combination with Warner’s even including HBO Max and the studio catalogue will take the dominance even higher.

What Did Trump Say?

Trump said that he is expecting to participate in the decision making process of the government regarding the approval of the deal, hinting at the need for antitrust regulators to do a deep dive into the transaction. He, however, talked highly of the co CEO of Netflix calling him talented and recognizing Netflix’s success in the film and streaming industry but still held the worry ‘there’s a lot of market share…it could be a problem.’ Should the deal go through, Netflix will have access to classical film franchises, HBO Max, and Warner’s production resources that can very well alter the whole entertainment and streaming landscape. Yet Trump’s comments layer regulatory and political uncertainty on what had already been one of the largest media industry deals in recent years.

Netflix Acquisition of Warner Bros

The $83 billion acquisition which Netflix has proposed of Warner Bros. Discovery, if it goes through, will be one of the largest media deals ever and will possibly change the global streaming scene completely. On the one hand, the merger of Netflix’s stronghold with Warner Bros. and the other biggies’ concomitant library, that includes HBO, DC, and major film studios, would be the biggest gain ever in content power and market extended reach for Netflix. On the other hand, such a scenario has given rise to serious antitrust worries.

Also Read: ‘I’m A Little Bit Disappointed’, Donald Trump Says Zelenskyy ‘Not Ready’ To Sign US Peace Deal For Ukraine-Russia War

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 3:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Donald Trump NetflixnetflixNetflix Acquisition Warner BrosNetflix Warner Bros dealtrump netflixWarner Bros

RELATED News

Explained: How Thailand’s Superior Air And Naval Power Shapes The Border Clash With Cambodia

Groomed, Trafficked, And Gang-Raped: Pakistani Grooming Gangs In The UK – What You Need To Know About Sexual Abuse Cases And The Latest Extradition Proposal

‘Send Usha Back’ Backlash Erupts After JD Vance Calls Mass Migration ‘Theft Of The American Dream’

Thailand Launches Fresh Air Strikes On Cambodia After Mutual Ceasefire-Violation Claims; Several Injured- What We Know So Far

‘I’m A Little Bit Disappointed’, Donald Trump Says Zelenskyy ‘Not Ready’ To Sign US Peace Deal For Ukraine-Russia War

LATEST NEWS

Palm Oil Conclave 2025 reclaims the nutrition narrative, calls for science-led dialogue and sustainable growth

‘Fully Fit?’ Suryakumar Yadav Gives Big Update On Shubman Gill & Hardik Pandya Ahead Of India vs South Africa T20I Series

Parisbelle Marked Its Grand Debut in India With The Launch of Five Collections

How Much Money Will Virat Kohli Earn In Vijay Hazare Trophy? Check Star Batter’s Shockingly Low Match Fee Here

Adani Green Energy Deepens Nature-Positive Leadership With A Global Biodiversity Disclosure Framework

Lewis Hamilton’s Incredible Podium Run Ends After 19 Years, End Of An Era In F1?

After a Historic Rally, Will Gold Continue to Glitter in 2026? WGC Says Yes, Here Is What Investors Need To Know

‘Inko Dekh Lijiye, Our Victory Showed That…’: Akhilesh Yadav Refers To BJP’s Defeat In Ayodhya During Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha

Ties Elevated To Strategic Partnership, Thailand Seeks India’s Support To Join BRICS

Who Is Manju Warrier? Actor Dileep Blames Ex-Wife For Conspiracy Right After Getting Acquitted, ‘I Am The Real Victim’

‘I’ll Be Involved In…’ Trump Warns Netflix Over Massive $83 Billion Warner Bros Bid

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I’ll Be Involved In…’ Trump Warns Netflix Over Massive $83 Billion Warner Bros Bid

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I’ll Be Involved In…’ Trump Warns Netflix Over Massive $83 Billion Warner Bros Bid
‘I’ll Be Involved In…’ Trump Warns Netflix Over Massive $83 Billion Warner Bros Bid
‘I’ll Be Involved In…’ Trump Warns Netflix Over Massive $83 Billion Warner Bros Bid
‘I’ll Be Involved In…’ Trump Warns Netflix Over Massive $83 Billion Warner Bros Bid

QUICK LINKS