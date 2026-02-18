Imran Khan In Danger: Former Pakistan PM’s Sisters Accuse Mohsin Naqvi, Asim Munir Of ‘Lethal Conspiracy’, Claim ‘They’ve Planned To Kill Him’, ‘Tasted Blood…’

LIVE TV
Imran Khan’s sisters have made shocking claims of a “lethal conspiracy” by Pakistan’s top officials to harm the former PM. Dr. Uzma and Aleema Khan allege threats from PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and express concerns over Imran Khan’s worsening eye health in jail.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 18, 2026 13:54:17 IST

Imran Khan’s sisters, Dr. Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, have levelled serious allegations against the Pakistani government and military of planning a “lethal conspiracy” to “kill” the imprisoned politician and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. While addressing a press conference, they spoke against the Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Interior Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi, alleging “a lethal conspiracy against the former Prime Minister and star cricketer.

Imran Khan’s Sisters Say Mohsin Naqvi Is Threatening The Family

Dr. Uzma Khan disclosed that during a recent meeting, Imran Khan told her, “These people will kill me, they have made a plan to kill me.”

Aleema Khan also spoke about the health concerns her brother is facing in jail. She described the Khan’s deteriorating eye health, saying that he is being denied the opportunity to meet his trusted medical staff. 

Both sisters rejected reports submitted by Pakistan government-appointed doctors. They also demanded that Imran Khan be checked and treated under their supervision by his personal doctors, Dr. Asim and Dr. Faisal, at Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad.

Aleema Khan said, “you have sent a team of doctors to the jail and ask us to accept it, or to accept the report provided by those doctors, that will not happen.”

Imran Khan’s Sister Uzma Khan Threatens Mohsin Naqvi 

During the press briefing, Uzma Khan cited threats the family is receiving from Mohsin Naqvi. She also issued a warning against the PCB Chief.

“Mohsin Naqvi is threatening us; they have tasted blood. If anything happens to Imran Khan or to us, mark my words, we will not spare anyone’s future generations either.”

The sisters were also livid about the government’s denial of a family representative during Imran Khan’s medical checkup. 

What Aleema Khan Said About Imran Khan’s Health

Aleema clarified, “the government rejected the specialist recommended by our doctors, so they were provided with alternative names… We then gave them our cousin Nausherwan Burki’s name to represent the family. We are very disturbed when they rejected his name as well. This is unacceptable!”

These accusations have further escalated the existing political impasse between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and the government led by Shehbaz Sharif. The accusations come against the backdrop of rising international concern about the health of Imran Khan.

Cricketing Legends Call For Imran Khan’s Proper Health Care

Cricketing legends such as Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Sunil Gavaskar, and Kapil Dev have demanded urgent attention to ensure that the former PM is safe and receives proper medical care.

Imran Khan has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases. The Pakistani government has denied any concerns about Imran Khan’s health. A two-member team of government-appointed doctors, after inspecting Imran Khan, found that his right eye vision without glasses was 6/24 partial, whereas his left eye vision was 6/9.

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 1:54 PM IST
QUICK LINKS