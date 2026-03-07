Pakistan Court Convicts 47 PTI Leaders Who Support Imran Khan – What’s the Reason Behind the May 9 Chaos?

PTI Leaders and Imran Khan’s Allies’ 10-Year “Vacation” After May 9 Mayhem

Guess who just got a 10-year “time-out”? 47 PTI leaders and supporters! An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan handed them 10 years in prison plus a PKR 500,000 fine each for their starring role in May 9’s chaos- vandalism, arson, and even a bold attempt to storm the army’s GHQ. Thought you could turn the streets into a political playground? Think again. Pakistan’s courts are now playing referee, and this time, the whistle blows in jail. Readers, would you call this justice served- or just another political plot twist?

What Supporters Of Imran Khan From His Part PTI Are Accused Of:

Arson and vandalism – setting fire to and damaging public and government property

– setting fire to and damaging public and government property Attacking police personnel – physically confronting law enforcement during the protests

– physically confronting law enforcement during the protests Surrounding government facilities – blocking access to key government and military sites

– blocking access to key government and military sites Damaging public property – destroying infrastructure and public spaces

– destroying infrastructure and public spaces Specific targets included: GHQ gate (army headquarters) Hamza Camp Army Museum Sixth Road Metro Station



In short: they are accused of organizing and carrying out violent protests and attacks following Imran Khan’s arrest.

Imran Khan’s Arrest Sparks Mayhem: Streets Turn Into Playground

People who support Imran Khan created street protests when he was arrested in Islamabad, Pakistan. PTI supporters demonstrated throughout Pakistan, which resulted in violent conflicts. The situation in Rawalpindi reached its peak when protesters attempted to breach the army General Headquarters (GHQ). The protests resulted in damage to doors and gates and government buildings, creating a pattern of destruction throughout military sites and public locations.

The demonstration involved people who wanted to express their disagreement through their actions, but the event turned into a real action movie because people burned barricades and fought with police officers while they tried to take control of the city. The supporters showed their intention to deliver a message through their actions, which resulted in costly consequences: they faced criminal charges and court cases while the public expressed their anger.

The readers must decide whether they see this behavior as dedicated support for Imran Khan or as extreme political behavior. The answer to this question exists in Pakistan’s court system.

Who Are The Imran Khan’s Fav PTI Leaders Under Radar?

The PTI leaders who were convicted for their involvement in the May 9 riots include Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz, Shahbaz Gill, Zulfi Bukhari, Murad Saeed, Zartaj Gul, Hammad Azhar, Kanwal Shauzab, and Sheikh Rashid Shafiq. The court established that these individuals took part in planning the protests, while a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) designated them as primary defendants responsible for initiating the violent incidents.

Trial Twist: From 47 To 118, Imran Khan At The Center

The 47 PTI leaders who faced accusations skipped their scheduled court appearances, which resulted in their status as declared proclaimed offenders, thus leading to their separate trial under Section 21-L of the Anti-Terrorism Act. The actual GHQ attack case advances to a larger case, which includes 118 defendants, including Imran Khan, who founded PTI, and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who served as foreign minister. The formal charges against the 118 defendants were presented in December 2024, resulting in one of Pakistan’s most significant political trials, including all recent political cases. Imran Khan currently remains in Adiala Jail while he handles several legal matters that began after his government lost power in April 2022. The courtroom battle between Imran Khan and his allies demonstrates that Pakistani politics operates in tandem with legal conflicts, according to readers who have brought their popcorn to the show.

