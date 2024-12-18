India-China Border Talks: What To Expect As Doval And Wang Meet

China has agreed to cooperate with India before the crucial border talks between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The talks are likely to focus on restoring peace along the LAC and solving long-standing boundary issues.

China agreed to cooperate with India for restoring bilateral ties “as soon as possible,” a statement by China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday ahead of the much-awaited dialogue between India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, slated for Wednesday in the 23rd Special Representatives meeting in Beijing.

The meeting is a landmark step forward, as it is the first of its kind since December 2019. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized mutual respect and dialogue, saying, “China is ready to work with India to implement the important common understandings between our leaders, respect each other’s core interests, strengthen mutual trust through dialogue and communication, and bring bilateral relations back to the track of stable and healthy development.”

Focus Areas Of Doval-Wang Talks

The Doval-Wang talks will see Special Representatives from each of the countries, with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs mentioning that the discussions will cover critical bilateral issues, mainly to ensure peace along the LAC and discuss a mutually acceptable resolution to the longstanding border dispute.

This meeting becomes important because both nations are trying to rebuild trust after the strained ties caused by the eastern Ladakh standoff in May 2020 and the deadly clash in Galwan Valley.

In a better news earlier in October, the two countries agreed on patrol protocols along the LAC, and troops were de-inducted from remaining friction points, Demchok and Depsang. Just recently, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told Parliament that this phased process had successfully de-escalated tensions in the region.

India-China Border Standoff

The military standoff along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh began in May 2020, further deteriorating India-China relations. A violent confrontation in the Galwan Valley in June of that year resulted in casualties on both sides, paralysing bilateral trade and diplomacy nearly to a standstill.

However, the disengagement process, which was finalized on October 21, 2023, was an important milestone. This agreement ended the standoff and opened the door for renewed dialogue. The last Special Representatives meeting that took place in 2019 in Delhi only focused on multilateral issues, while boundary resolution did not find much progress.

The Special Representatives mechanism was also established in 2003 to address the border issue between India and China for a 3,488-kilometer-long border area. The mechanism has not been able to deliver the comprehensive resolution, despite meeting for 22 times over the years, but it remains an important platform for handling recurring tensions and facilitating dialogue between the two nations.

What’s Next?

The diplomatic gap is expected to be bridged by Wednesday’s talks. Both nations are interested in building on the October disengagement agreement and finding new avenues for cooperation. Mutual trust is a foundation upon which progress can be built, and the outcome of these discussions could significantly shape the trajectory of India-China relations moving forward.

