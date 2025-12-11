LIVE TV
Home > World > India Coastal Guards Caught 11 Pakistani Fisherman Sailing In Indian Water In Gujarat

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 11, 2025 17:31:46 IST

The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday apprehended 11 Pakistani fishermen after their boat was found inside Indian waters near Jakhau without permission, Defense PRO Gujarat said. The fishermen were travelling in a boat named Al Wali.

All of them were brought to Jakhau Port along with the boat. The search of the boat and interrogation of the Pakistani fishermen is ongoing, they said.

The PRO told that the operation was carried out swiftly on December 10, when Coast Guard units apprehended a Pakistani fishing with 11 crew inside boat inside Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

The ICG stated, “This interdiction underscores Bhartiya Tatrakshak’s sustained maritime operations and India’s commitment to securing its maritime frontiers while maintaining robust enforcement of international maritime laws within the MZI. Continuous vigilance across India’s maritime domain remains a cornerstone of our national maritime security strategy.” Further investigation is underway.

Earlier this week, India and Bangladesh completed a coordinated humanitarian exchange of fishermen, with both sides repatriating those who had inadvertently crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) while fishing.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), “Indian fishermen who happened to inadvertently cross the International Maritime Boundary Line had been arrested by Bangladesh authorities recently. Bangladesh fishermen had also been apprehended by Indian authorities similarly.”

“The two governments successfully concluded the release and repatriation of 47 Indian fishermen and 38 Bangladesh fishermen, along with their operable vessel, today (December 9, 2025). In January 2025, the Government of India facilitated the release of 95 Indian fishermen, and in a reciprocal manner, released 90 Bangladeshi fishermen,” the release added.

The ministry underlined that the mutual repatriation arrangement was shaped by the humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities on both sides. “The mutual exchange of fishermen and their vessels has been worked out keeping in mind the humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities on both sides,” the release stated.

(input from agency)

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 5:31 PM IST
