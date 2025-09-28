LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump Fan Culture In South India earthquake Anbil Mahesh Karur stampede IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > India elected to Part II of International Civil Aviation Organisation Council

India elected to Part II of International Civil Aviation Organisation Council

India elected to Part II of International Civil Aviation Organisation Council

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 28, 2025 10:54:07 IST

Montreal [Canada], September 28 (ANI): India has been elected to the Part II of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared on Saturday.

In a post on X, it underlined that India is committed to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure sustainable, equitable and inclusive growth in the civil aviation sector worldwide.

“India gets elected to the Part II of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council for the term 2025-28, during the 42nd Assembly Session of ICAO in Montreal. India is committed to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure sustainable, equitable and inclusive growth in the civil aviation sector worldwide,” MEA posted on X.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation is a United Nations agency which helps 193 countries cooperate and share their skies for mutual benefit.

As per its official website, Part I includes, ” States of chief importance in air transport.” These are Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

PART II are the states which make the largest contribution to the provision of facilities for international civil air navigation. As per the ICAO, these are Argentina, Austria, Egypt, Iceland, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and Venezuela.

PART III includes the states ensuring geographic representation which are Bolivia, Chile, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Jamaica, Malaysia, Mauritania, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Romania, United Arab Emirates, and Zimbabwe.

The ICAO website noted that since its establishment in 1944, ICAO’s support and coordination has helped countries to diplomatically and technically realise a uniquely rapid and dependable network of global air mobility, connecting families, cultures, and businesses all over the world, and promoting sustainable growth and socio-economic prosperity wherever aircraft fly. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: icao-councilindiainternational-civil-aviation-organisationministry-of-external-affairsmontreal

RELATED News

Melania Trump Brutally Calls Out Donald Trump’s Hair And Weight, US President Responds
WATCH: Donald Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Makes Arrogant Statement Against India, Says US Needs To Fix…
Donald Trump Listens To Muslim Arab Leaders Over Benjamin Netanyahu, New Gaza Peace Plan Puts Israel In Tough Spot
Barron Trump’s Old Classmate Claims She Was His First Girlfriend, Reveals Sweet Memories From School Days
"Today, illegal use of force by Israel threaten to blow up entire Middle East": warns Russian FM at UNGA

LATEST NEWS

"Inspiration for every Indian, especially youth": PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on his 118th birth anniversary
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg In Mann Ki Baat, Watch
Saina Nehwal takes part in friendly pickleball match, headlining India's first CXO Pickleball League
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final Today: Check Squad, Match Time, Tickets, Pitch Report And Live Streaming Details
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar Ji, Hails Bihar’s Chhath Puja, Calls To Buy Khadi On Oct 2
Delhi: Technical session highlights innovations in India's fisheries sector
Weekend of surprises in Premier League as Palace stun Liverpool, Brighton sink Chelsea, Brentford beat United; Haaland fires City to glory – What we learned
Vasant Kunj molestation case: Delhi Police recover fake UN, BRICS visiting cards from Chaitanyananda Saraswati
India elected to Part II of International Civil Aviation Organisation Council
"Grateful and blessed": Neetu Kapoor drops heartfelt birthday wish for son Ranbir Kapoor, sister Riddhima sends love to "rockstar of the family"
India elected to Part II of International Civil Aviation Organisation Council

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India elected to Part II of International Civil Aviation Organisation Council

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India elected to Part II of International Civil Aviation Organisation Council
India elected to Part II of International Civil Aviation Organisation Council
India elected to Part II of International Civil Aviation Organisation Council
India elected to Part II of International Civil Aviation Organisation Council

QUICK LINKS