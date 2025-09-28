India elected to Part II of International Civil Aviation Organisation Council

Montreal [Canada], September 28 (ANI): India has been elected to the Part II of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared on Saturday.

In a post on X, it underlined that India is committed to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure sustainable, equitable and inclusive growth in the civil aviation sector worldwide.

“India gets elected to the Part II of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council for the term 2025-28, during the 42nd Assembly Session of ICAO in Montreal. India is committed to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure sustainable, equitable and inclusive growth in the civil aviation sector worldwide,” MEA posted on X.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation is a United Nations agency which helps 193 countries cooperate and share their skies for mutual benefit.

As per its official website, Part I includes, ” States of chief importance in air transport.” These are Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

PART II are the states which make the largest contribution to the provision of facilities for international civil air navigation. As per the ICAO, these are Argentina, Austria, Egypt, Iceland, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and Venezuela.

PART III includes the states ensuring geographic representation which are Bolivia, Chile, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Jamaica, Malaysia, Mauritania, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Romania, United Arab Emirates, and Zimbabwe.

The ICAO website noted that since its establishment in 1944, ICAO’s support and coordination has helped countries to diplomatically and technically realise a uniquely rapid and dependable network of global air mobility, connecting families, cultures, and businesses all over the world, and promoting sustainable growth and socio-economic prosperity wherever aircraft fly. (ANI)

