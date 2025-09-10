LIVE TV
Home > World > India, EU Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Pledge Stronger Cooperation At 15th Counter-Terrorism Dialogue In Brussels

India and the EU concluded their 15th Counter-Terrorism Dialogue in Brussels, focusing on combating cross-border terrorism, terror financing, and online radicalization. Both sides emphasized stronger bilateral, multilateral, and intelligence cooperation to ensure global security through joint strategies.

India and EU strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation in Brussels (Pc: X )
India and EU strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation in Brussels (Pc: X )

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: September 10, 2025 18:16:38 IST

The European Union and India just ended their 15 th Counter-Terrorism Dialogue in Brussels reaffirming the mutual intention on fighting the global menace of terrorism. India and the European Union were also keen on strengthening cooperation through the high-level meeting which was co-chaired by senior officials in the Ministry of External Affairs in India and the European External Action Service as a critical platform to share threat evaluation and consolidate collaborative measures.

This discussion is one of the foundations of the India-EU Strategic Partnership, as in terms of an ever-growing globalized world, security threats such as terrorism need to be addressed in a coherent and comprehensive way. The debates spanned numerous topics, including cross-border terrorism and terror financing down to fighting radicalization and using emerging technologies to do evil. The encounter highlights a high overlap of interests and values among the largest democracies in the world in the confrontation of common security threats.

Countering Terrorism Financing and Radicalization 

An intense focus on countering terrorism funding and online radicalization was put in the dialogue as they were considered as two important pillars in the contemporary counter-terrorism operation. Both EU and India recognized that it is important to disrupt finances running to terrorist organizations in order to paralyze their activities. The deliberations entailed the plans of improving collaboration in international fora such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a worldwide association that establishes principles to fight money laundering and terror financing.

In addition, both parties exchanged the best practices and shared their insights on how to avert the use of the internet and social media in radicalizing and recruiting. They resolved to increase co-operation in order to counter the menace of internet propaganda and the proliferation of radical views to establish a safer online environment.

Strengthening Bilateral and Multilateral Cooperation 

Among the major results of the discussion was the understanding to enhance bilateral and multilateral counter-terrorism collaboration. The delegations decided to carry on with their close coordination and information sharing on different levels, including the law enforcement with the intelligence agencies. This involves a continuing process of information exchange on the identification of terrorists and terrorist groups.

At the bigger level, India and EU emphasized that there should be a concerted international effort on combating terrorism. They repeated their support to the United Nations and other international platforms noting that a long term and holistic strategy is required. Both groups held an agreement that terrorism and violent extremism are significantly trigger-triggered by the instability and conflicts in different parts of the globe, and that joint efforts must be put into combating these underlying causes. The Joint Working Group will meet next in New Delhi, and this energy of this essential security partnership is poised to continue.

QUICK LINKS