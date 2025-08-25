India Hires Another Trump-Linked Lobbyist – Here’s How Much It’s Paying Three Top Firms

India has hired Mercury Public Affairs LLC, a prominent US lobbying firm, to strengthen its outreach to the Donald Trump-led administration, at a time of escalating tensions between New Delhi and Washington. According to a public filing with the US Department of Justice, India will pay Mercury $75,000 per month for services covering “public relations, communications, and government relations advice and services, including outreach to US media and government officials.”

Experienced Team Assigned to India by Mercury Public Affairs LLC

Mercury, which previously employed current White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, has designated partners David Vitter, a former Republican Senator from Louisiana, and Bryan Lanza, a former communications director for Trump’s campaign, to represent India.

The firm, operating under Mercury Global Affairs LLC, has 14 offices across the United States and serves 550 clients worldwide. Its portfolio includes crisis management, grassroots coalition building, public affairs campaign management, and political consulting.

How Much Is India Spending On US Lobbying

This new contract raises India’s total monthly lobbying expenditure in Washington DC to $275,000. New Delhi already maintains a $150,000 per month agreement with SHW Partners LLC, led by former Trump adviser Jason Miller. In addition, India employs BGR Partners for lobbying at a cost of $50,000 per month.

By some estimates, BGR ranks as the third-largest lobbying firm in Washington DC by revenue and has represented countries such as South Korea, Serbia, Panama, and Cyprus.

Why Is India Hiring More US Lobbyists?

The increase in lobbying comes just days before a 25% tariff penalty on Indian goods is scheduled to take effect on August 27, which adds to the 25% reciprocal tariff already imposed.

It also coincides with Pakistan’s growing engagement with the Trump administration. A report by HT on August 14 noted that Pakistan is outspending India three to one on lobbying and strategic communications, with Islamabad paying an estimated $600,000 per month to six US firms.

These firms help Pakistan reach key stakeholders in the White House, Congress, the State Department, and the Defence Department.

Is US Lobbying Working For Pakistan?

The figures are particularly significant given India’s apprehension over Pakistan’s influence during President Trump’s second term. Pakistan recently facilitated a meeting between its Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and President Trump.

In addition, Pakistan has successfully attracted US attention by promoting investment opportunities in its critical mineral and oil sectors. In recent months, it has also been recognized by the Trump administration as a key partner in counter-terrorism efforts.

