India Is A Skill Loaded Place To Invest: Cyprus Investor Lauds PM Modi’s Visit

During PM Modi’s visit to Cyprus, global investors have expressed confidence in India’s growing business landscape, citing the country’s talent pool and future potential.

Last Updated: June 16, 2025 03:28:44 IST

 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues his official visit to Cyprus, global investors are voicing their optimism over India’s economic potential. Among them is Frixos Savvides, board member of Advent International Cyprus Limited, who described Modi’s visit as a “big honour” and reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to investing in India.

Speaking during the India-Cyprus CEO Forum in Limassol, Savvides highlighted India’s skilled workforce and the immense opportunities the country offers for global businesses. “We have been investing in India for the last 10-15 years,” Savvides said. “The basis of our investment is the quality of the people, the quality of the skills that we find in India, and it is definitely a place to invest for the future on global investments.”

Savvides further emphasized his personal affection for the country, adding, “I love India. I love the people of India and Indian food. I will be in India for a week at the end of this month.”

Strengthening Economic Ties

Prime Minister Modi’s visit marks a significant step in enhancing economic and diplomatic relations between India and Cyprus. The India-Cyprus CEO Forum witnessed several business leaders expressing strong interest in exploring new avenues of cooperation, especially in sectors such as technology, innovation, energy, and financial services.

Earlier, Modi addressed the gathering, emphasizing India’s reform-driven growth over the past decade and inviting Cypriot businesses to deepen their engagement with India. The Prime Minister also hailed the recent collaboration between the Cyprus Stock Exchange and India’s National Stock Exchange in GIFT City, Gujarat, calling it a positive development for both nations.

“There is immense potential in sectors like innovation, energy, technology and more. We will follow up on all the valuable suggestions shared here today by preparing an action plan,” Modi stated at the forum.

