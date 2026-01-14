India Issues Fresh Iran Advisory: Indian Embassy Urges Nationals to Leave as Protests Escalate

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has sent out a new alert recommending Indian people in Iran to evacuate the country through the means of transportation that are still available, like commercial flights, as the protests are getting bigger and bigger all over the country.

Advisory for Indian Nationals

The embassy in a message dated January 5, 2025, already advised this, but now it is advising Indian citizens in Iran, students, pilgrims, business people, and tourists, to get out without delay, as the security situation is becoming more and more serious. The embassy indicated that the advisory was issued due to the existence of conflicts and unpredictability.

