Home > World > India Issues Fresh Iran Advisory: Indian Embassy Urges Nationals to Leave as Protests Escalate

India Issues Fresh Iran Advisory: Indian Embassy Urges Nationals to Leave as Protests Escalate

India has issued a fresh advisory for Iran as protests intensify, urging Indian nationals to leave by available transport. The Indian Embassy in Tehran advised caution, document readiness, and registration amid the evolving situation.

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 14, 2026 16:17:05 IST

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has sent out a new alert recommending Indian people in Iran to evacuate the country through the means of transportation that are still available, like commercial flights, as the protests are getting bigger and bigger all over the country.

Advisory for Indian Nationals

The embassy in a message dated January 5, 2025, already advised this, but now it is advising Indian citizens in Iran, students, pilgrims, business people, and tourists, to get out without delay, as the security situation is becoming more and more serious. The embassy indicated that the advisory was issued due to the existence of conflicts and unpredictability.

ALSO READ: 2,000 Or 20,000: How Many People Have Been Killed In Iran Under Khamenei’s Watch As Protests Turn Bloody?

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 4:17 PM IST
Tags: embassy advisory indiaindia iran advisoryindian embassy tehranindian nationals in iranindian students in iraniran crisis updatesIran protests newsiran travel advisoryMiddle East unrest

