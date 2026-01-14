LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato
LIVE TV
Home > World > 2,000 Or 20,000: How Many People Have Been Killed In Iran Under Khamenei’s Watch As Protests Turn Bloody?

2,000 Or 20,000: How Many People Have Been Killed In Iran Under Khamenei’s Watch As Protests Turn Bloody?

Iran’s nationwide protests against the Khamenei regime have turned increasingly bloody as authorities intensify a sweeping crackdown. With an internet blackout in place, conflicting reports now point to an unprecedented and possibly massive death toll.

Iran protests turn deadly as crackdown intensifies, internet shuts down and conflicting death toll estimates emerge nationwide. Photos: X.
Iran protests turn deadly as crackdown intensifies, internet shuts down and conflicting death toll estimates emerge nationwide. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 14, 2026 14:27:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

2,000 Or 20,000: How Many People Have Been Killed In Iran Under Khamenei’s Watch As Protests Turn Bloody?

Iran protests have turned bloody as authorities have intensified the crackdown on the mass anti-government protests. The protest, which began on December 28 amid mounting currency and inflation crises, rapidly evolved into nationwide demonstrations against Ali Khamenei’s Iranian regime, with protests reported in nearly 200 cities across the country.

You Might Be Interested In

Late last week, the government imposed a near-total internet shutdown and deployed security forces across protest hotspots. With Iran largely cut off from the outside world, verifying the scale of the violence and killings has proven difficult for foreign journalists, activists, and human-rights organizations.

Reports, videos, and official acknowledgments about the unprecedented death toll have emerged promting a President Donald Trump to publicly say that the US is considering military action against Tehran. 

You Might Be Interested In

Iran Protests: Conflicting Death Toll Estimates Emerge

Despite the communications blackout, disturbing videos, eyewitness accounts, and reports have continued to surface, pointing to a massive loss of life. While no independently verifiable death toll exists, even the lowest estimates are extraordinary by Iran’s historical standards.

Also Read: Trump’s Iran Hit List Revealed: Khamenei Could Be Killed, 50 Targets Including Nuclear, Oil Sites Locked As Death Toll Crosses 2,000

Iran Death Toll According To Reuters: Reuters reported on Tuesday that Iranian government officials acknowledged approximately 2,000 deaths, including both civilians and members of the security forces.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said it had confirmed the deaths of at least 2,403 protesters in the 17 days since demonstrations began.

Iran Death Toll According To Reuters New York Times: The New York Times reported Tuesday that, according to senior Iranian government officials, the death toll had reached at least 3,000, though independent verification remains impossible under current conditions. The New York Times cited mounting difficulties faced by human-rights groups attempting to verify casualties.

A senior Iranian health ministry official, speaking anonymously, told the newspaper that around 3,000 people had been killed nationwide, attributing the violence to “terrorists” allegedly stoking unrest. The official said the figure included hundreds of security personnel.

Iran Death Toll According To CBS: CBS News reported Tuesday that two sources suggested the death toll could be dramatically higher, though these figures remain unverified.

According to one source quoted by CBS inside Iran who was able to make contact, activist groups compiling nationwide data based on reports from medical officials believed at least 12,000 people had been killed, with the number possibly reaching 20,000.

The same source claimed that security forces were visiting private hospitals across Tehran, threatening medical staff to hand over the names and addresses of those receiving treatment for protest-related injuries.

Videos And Morgue Footage From Iran Protests Suggest Mass Casualties, High Death Toll

Graphic videos emerging from Iran appear to support claims of mass bloodshed. One particularly harrowing video, reportedly filmed at a morgue in Kazhirak, just outside Tehran, shows hundreds of bodies laid out on the ground.

There have also been reports of similar scenes in other cities, along with accounts of hospitals overwhelmed by the volume of casualties.

Also Read: Putin Vs Trump Tensions Spike: Russia Rejects US President’s Iran War Threats, Batters Ukraine With Missiles, Drones

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 2:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Iran newsIran protestsIran Protests death tollkhamenei

RELATED News

Trump’s Iran Hit List Revealed: Khamenei Could Be Killed, 50 Targets Including Nuclear, Oil Sites Locked As Death Toll Crosses 2,000

Trump Calls Jerome Powell ‘Crooked, Incompetent’, Says ‘The Jerk Will Be Gone Soon’ As Fed Chair Faces Criminal Probe

Islamic NATO Rising? Pakistan, Turkey And Saudi Arabia Alliance Brings Nuclear Power, Military Muscle & Billions To The Table – What It Means

Putin Vs Trump Tensions Spike: Russia Rejects US President’s Iran War Threats, Batters Ukraine With Missiles, Drones

Who Is Sasha Riley? Iraq War Veteran Behind Viral ‘Epstein Survivor’ Audio, Drops Bombshell Claims, Names Powerful Figures

LATEST NEWS

2,000 Or 20,000: How Many People Have Been Killed In Iran Under Khamenei’s Watch As Protests Turn Bloody?

Meet Beatriz Taufenbach: Viral ‘Toxic’ Actress Deletes Instagram After Fiery Online Backlash Over Controversial Intimate Scene

Gold To Rally In 2026: Central Bank Demand, Weak Dollar, And Market Volatility Boost Prices

‘I Don’t Think It’s A Place To Play Badminton’: After Hygiene Row, World No. 2 Anders Antonsen Calls Polluted Delhi Unfit For The Sport, BWF Fines Him $5,000

No Day-Night Match ! England Rejects Pink-Ball Test Proposal for Next Ashes in Australia

King Is Back: Virat Kohli Reclaims ICC ODI No.1 Ranking After 4 Years, Overtakes Rohit Sharma

‘This Girl is Getting On My nerves. She Is Such A Finicky Eater’: Neelesh Misra Blasts Indigo Over ‘Mistreatment’ With 10-Year-Old Daughter

Is Your Child On Gaming Chats? Inside The 764 Network Accused Of Forcing Kids To Cut Themselves And Livestream Death

Did Lionel Messi Decline A £20 Billion Saudi Deal To Play Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo? Everything You Need To Know

UP Shocker: Bareilly Husband Murdered as Wife’s Dark Affair Comes to Light After 11 Years of Marriage

2,000 Or 20,000: How Many People Have Been Killed In Iran Under Khamenei’s Watch As Protests Turn Bloody?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

2,000 Or 20,000: How Many People Have Been Killed In Iran Under Khamenei’s Watch As Protests Turn Bloody?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

2,000 Or 20,000: How Many People Have Been Killed In Iran Under Khamenei’s Watch As Protests Turn Bloody?
2,000 Or 20,000: How Many People Have Been Killed In Iran Under Khamenei’s Watch As Protests Turn Bloody?
2,000 Or 20,000: How Many People Have Been Killed In Iran Under Khamenei’s Watch As Protests Turn Bloody?
2,000 Or 20,000: How Many People Have Been Killed In Iran Under Khamenei’s Watch As Protests Turn Bloody?

QUICK LINKS