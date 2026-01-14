LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump’s Iran Hit List Revealed: Khamenei Could Be Killed, 50 Targets Including Nuclear, Oil Sites Locked As Death Toll Crosses 2,000

Trump’s Iran Hit List Revealed: Khamenei Could Be Killed, 50 Targets Including Nuclear, Oil Sites Locked As Death Toll Crosses 2,000

US President Donald Trump is weighing multiple responses to Iran’s deadly crackdown on protesters. Options include military strikes against leadership, including Khamenei, cyber operations, and enabling Starlink for demonstrators. Tehran’s leadership, security forces, nuclear sites, and energy infrastructure are all under scrutiny.

Trump eyes Iran response as protests escalate; options include strikes on leaders, nuclear sites. Photos: X
Trump eyes Iran response as protests escalate; options include strikes on leaders, nuclear sites. Photos: X

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 14, 2026 10:37:46 IST

Trump’s Iran Hit List Revealed: Khamenei Could Be Killed, 50 Targets Including Nuclear, Oil Sites Locked As Death Toll Crosses 2,000

President Donald Trump has several options to respond to Iran’s lethal suppression of anti-government protests, according to reports by the NY Post and Daily Mail quoting experts. The reports say the plan includes targeting Tehran’s leadership, security forces, energy infrastructure, and nuclear facilities.

Reports indicate the death toll from the unrest in Iran may have reached into the thousands. Trump has repeatedly hinted at potential military action against Iran if the situation continues.

Donald Trump Signals Potential Direct Intervention In Iran

Trump suggested that direct US intervention may be imminent following the cessation of negotiations with Tehran on Tuesday. Addressing the unrest, the president warned Iranian leaders to halt the violence against protesters.

“They’ve got to show humanity. They’ve got a big problem, and I hope they’re not going to be killing people, and I’m going to have a report very soon. It would seem to me that they have been badly misbehaving,” Trump said Tuesday evening.

Also Read: Donald Trump Calls Off Talks With Iran, Tells Demonstrators, ‘KEEP PROTESTING, TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS’ As Nearly 2000 People Get Killed Amid Unrest

Reports say that the president’s response could range from military strikes to cyber operations or even non-military interventions, such as enabling Starlink satellite internet access for protesters amidst a nationwide communications blackout. 

Will US Kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei?

A direct strike on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could have a profound impact, according to experts quoted by The Post.

“A single strike may not be that effective depending on the target, but a single strike to take out the leader of the regime would see the protests energized and serve as an effective message to Iran,” he said.

However, experts quoted by the Post caution that eliminating Khamenei could destabilize the entire regime and trigger widespread disorder. 

Strikes Against Iranian Security Forces

Beyond leadership, Trump could also focus on Iran’s security apparatus, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and national police, which have been central to the crackdown.

Experts say that the limited strikes against security forces would send a strong signal to Tehran while demonstrating support for the Iranian people.

Observers say that the targeted attacks on security forces may not be sufficient to fully impede Tehran’s capacity to suppress dissent.

Iran’s Nuclear and Energy Infrastructure Remain Key Targets

Iran’s nuclear facilities, already struck during a joint US-Israeli operation last June, remain a priority. Reports say some near weapons-grade enriched uranium survived those airstrikes, according to a senior Israeli official. Israel also claimed to have destroyed Iran’s missile defense systems, leaving the nuclear sites vulnerable to further attacks.

In addition, Iran’s oil infrastructure and tankers as potential targets. Attacks on these assets would significantly damage an already weakened Iranian economy.

Experts say the Trump administration has non-kinetic options that do not involve direct military action. Deploying Starlink satellites, for example, could allow Iranian protesters to communicate despite a government-imposed communications blackout.

Also Read: Putin Vs Trump Tensions Spike: Russia Rejects US President’s Iran War Threats, Batters Ukraine With Missiles, Drones

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 10:13 AM IST
QUICK LINKS