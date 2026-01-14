Putin Vs Trump Tensions Spike: Russia Rejects US President’s Iran War Threats, Batters Ukraine With Missiles, Drones

Things are heating up between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Putin. Moscow has strongly criticised what it described as “subversive external interference” in Iran’s internal affairs, condemning US threats of military action as “categorically unacceptable” and warning of “disastrous consequences” for the Middle East and global security. The remarks came as Moscow simultaneously launched one of its largest attacks of the year on Ukraine, firing hundreds of missiles and drones that killed civilians and crippled energy infrastructure amid freezing winter temperatures.

Russia Rejects US Role in Iran Protests

In a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow denounced what it sees as foreign involvement in Iran’s domestic unrest, aligning closely with Tehran’s position that outside powers are fuelling instability.

The ministry said any threats of military intervention by the United States were unacceptable and could have far-reaching repercussions beyond the region, underlining Russia’s firm opposition to external interference in Iran’s internal crisis.

Also Read: Iran Finally Admits To 2000 Protest Deaths, While Opposition Claims More Than 12000 Killed: What’s The Truth?

Trump Cancels Talks, Backs Iran Protesters Amid Threats From Russia

Russia’s statement followed a sharp intervention by US President Donald Trump, who on January 13 announced that he had cancelled planned talks with Iranian officials and openly voiced support for mass protests against Tehran’s crackdown.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump directly addressed demonstrators, writing, “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!… HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”

Trump’s comments came amid reports from human rights monitors that more than 2,000 people have been killed and thousands arrested during protests that have spread across Iran.

Earlier in the week, the US president warned Iranian authorities against the use of lethal force, saying Washington was “watching it very closely” and cautioning that violent suppression of protests could provoke a strong US response.

Russia Launches Massive Overnight Attack on Ukraine

As diplomatic tensions escalated over Iran, Russia carried out a major overnight assault on Ukraine, striking multiple cities with missiles and drones in one of its most extensive attacks of the New Year so far.

The strikes killed at least four people and knocked out heating and power supplies, exposing millions to dangerous winter cold. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia launched nearly 300 drones, 18 ballistic missiles and seven cruise missiles during attacks across eight regions.

According to Zelenskiy, the primary targets were energy generation facilities and substations.

“Every such strike against life is a reminder that support for Ukraine cannot be stopped,” he said in a post on the Telegram app.

“Missiles for air defence systems are needed every day, and especially during winter.”

Also Read: Russia Labels US Threats Against Iran ‘Categorically Unacceptable’; Warns Of ‘Disastrous Consequences’