India Launches ‘Operation Sindhu’ To Evacuate Indian Citizens Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

Amid tensions and fatal exchanges of missiles between Iran and Israel, India has initiated Operation Sindhu to repatriate its citizens stranded in war-torn regions of Iran. The operation began on Wednesday with the evacuation of 110 Indian students from northern Iran safely, which was the first big step in what would be a mass exercise.

The students were guided to safety through the Iranian border into Armenia under coordination with the Indian embassies in Tehran and Yerevan. They then took a special flight from Yerevan at 2:55 PM local time and are likely to arrive in New Delhi early on Thursday, June 19.

The Indian government appreciated Iran and Armenia for their timely cooperation in the safe evacuation of Indian nationals. “We warmly appreciate the governments of Iran and Armenia for their timely assistance in facilitating the safe exit of our citizens,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement said.

Operation Sindhu begins 🇮🇳. India launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran. India evacuated 110 students from northern Iran who crossed into Armenia under the supervision of our Missions in Iran and Armenia on 17th June. They departed from Yerevan on a… pic.twitter.com/8WJom7wh5f — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 18, 2025

Continued Evacuation Operations

The Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuing to be proactively involved in evacuating other nationals, especially those who are in exposed areas, to shift to other safer locations within Iran. The MEA assured that further evacuations will be forthcoming subject to situational feasibility and security clearances under the aegis of Operation Sindhu.

The Ministry has also established a 24×7 Control Room at New Delhi to assist Indian nationals in distress. The citizens have been asked to stay in constant touch with the Indian Embassy and not undertake any unnecessary travel or movement.

A June 15 advisory asked Indian citizens and People of Indian Origin residing in Iran to remain in touch through the Embassy’s emergency phone number and official social media pages for timely updates.

Rising Toll of Iran-Israel Conflict

The evacuation is in response to the fact that the Iran-Israel conflict has reached its sixth day, with the two countries locked in a missile exchange. At least 585 people have been reported dead, according to Iran’s Health Ministry, and it is the hardest-hit in the conflict so far. Overall, over 600 individuals are dead as the violence continues unabated.

A Nation Watches, Families Await

As the initial group of Indian students return home, there are countless families in India holding their breaths in relief. Scenes of emotional phone calls and tearful parents embracing the decision flooded social media sites, adding a human touch to what is often a military and diplomatic narrative.

India’s rapid action is a testament to increasing determination to secure its diaspora during global crises. Operation Sindhu, which takes its name from the powerful river that represents continuity and life, seeks to retrieve each willing Indian back home from a country engulfed in war.

