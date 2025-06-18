Iran Warns Trump, Says US Intervention Will Bring ‘Irreparable Damage’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a dire threat to the United States on Wednesday, promising “irreparable damage” if President Donald Trump chooses to involve Washington in the growing conflict with Israel. The message, delivered on Iranian state television, comes as there are increasing concerns that the conflict can rage into an all-out regional war.

In his first public comments since the conflict erupted last Friday, Khamenei stated that Iran would not yield to threats from the US or Israel. “Smart individuals who recognize Iran and its history will never address this nation in threatening terms,” he said. “The Iranian nation won’t give in.”

His remarks came after it was reported that Iran is developing ballistic missiles and other weapons to attack US military facilities in the Middle East, if Washington acts. According to The New York Times, citing US intelligence officials, Tehran had increased its military readiness in preparation for possible US action.

Tensions brewing

The warning fuels an already heated crisis. Although the Trump administration originally played down its involvement in the war asserting that Israel had done it on its own Trump has since been more belligerent. “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” he posted bluntly on his Truth Social site on Tuesday, and on Wednesday added, “I may do it, I may not do it. Nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

The sudden change in tone by both parties has increased tension throughout the region. Tehran’s southern district civilians were told to leave on Wednesday as Israel stepped up its airstrikes, aiming at what it referred to as “symbols of power” in Iran. The nation’s state broadcasting corporation was among the structures attacked.

Terrorist tornado is sweeping through Tehran,” stated Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on X. “Symbols of power are bombed and falling down… This is how dictatorships fall.

Aiming Iran’s nuclear project?

Simultaneously, Israeli policymakers have their eyes on Iran’s highly fortified Fordow nuclear site, deeply buried under a mountain close to the city of Qom. Israeli defense sources informed Channel 12 News that demolishing Fordow is central to halting Iran’s nuclear project and would most probably necessitate the US to send bunker-busting bombs carried by only B-2 stealth bombers.

While labeling the war as an Israeli initiative, Israel’s national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi confessed that “will not end without damaging Fordow.” Pressure mounts in Washington from right-wing voices to join the attack, claiming that neutralizing Fordow is vital for halting Iran’s nuclear drive.

The Israeli rhetoric has increasingly turned towards regime change. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and various of his ministers have clearly doubted the legitimacy of Iran’s government. Trump reportedly even vetoed a suggested Israeli plot to kill Khamenei eliciting raised eyebrows from security specialists and stoking additional controversy.

