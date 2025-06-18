Israel Will Not Rest Until Iran’s Nuclear And Missile Programs Are Dismantled: Ex-NSA Yaakov Amidror | NewsX Exclusive

As the Israel-Iran war rages into its sixth day, former Israeli National Security Advisor Maj. Gen. (R) Yaakov Amidror has laid bare the country’s uncompromising military goals: eliminate Iran’s nuclear ambitions and destroy its missile infrastructure no matter how long it takes.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Amidror, who once advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, offered a rare inside look into Israel’s ongoing offensive. He described simultaneous military operations on two fronts Gaza and Iran as Israel works to neutralise threats it believes are existential.

“We are now fighting in Iran, trying to eliminate its military nuclear capability and missile production systems,” Amidror said. “We are also hitting their command and control systems and destroying anti-air defenses to maintain our air force’s freedom in Iranian skies.”

Two Clear Goals: No Nukes, No Missiles

Amidror reiterated that Israel’s war against Iran is not about regime change, but about ensuring Tehran is never capable of developing nuclear weapons or long-range missiles that can reach Israeli territory.

“The endgame is very clear: no military nuclear capability and no missiles with over 1,000-kilometer range,” he said, warning that these weapons if left unchecked would be used to “eliminate Israel from the earth,” echoing Iranian leaders’ past declarations.

According to Amidror, Israeli intelligence continues to monitor any evolution in Iran’s military capabilities, including changes in its anti-air systems or movement of key military decision-makers. Any new threat, he insisted, would be “identified and destroyed.”

Khamenei in Crosshairs?

Asked about the possible targeting of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei especially after a cryptic post by Donald Trump claiming the U.S. knows Khamenei’s location Amidror avoided specifics, but underscored that Israel’s operations are systematic and intelligence-led.

“We are focused on gradually destroying those two capabilities,” he said. “And if we get information about commanders or military decision-makers, we act on it.”

No Let-Up in Gaza or Hezbollah Fronts

While the world’s attention is fixed on Israel’s deep strikes inside Iran, Amidror reminded that the war in Gaza continues with full force.

“We haven’t finished in Gaza. Every Hamas member with or without a weapon will be eliminated. Hamas has no legitimacy to exist not as an idea, but as a military force,” he declared.

India, Pakistan & Global Terror

Amidror acknowledged the strong cooperation between India and Israel on counter-terrorism but recalled past frustrations particularly regarding a 2012 incident where Iranian operatives used Indian recruits to bomb an Israeli diplomat’s car in Delhi.

“I wasn’t satisfied with India’s response back then, but I believe things have changed. Both our countries now clearly understand the threat of terrorism,” he said.

On Pakistan, he welcomed the country’s reported decision to stay out of the conflict and not supply weapons to Iran. But he added a warning: “If Pakistan makes another decision, we will have to make ours.”

When Will This War End?

Asked about the possibility of a ceasefire, Amidror was clear: peace can only come once Iran’s military nuclear and missile programs are fully dismantled.

“If we achieve these two goals and intelligence confirms that Iran cannot rebuild these capabilities, only then will this operation be over,” he stated. “But we will keep monitoring. If they rebuild, we may have to act again.”

As the world watches a war that has crossed borders and defied conventional battle lines, Israel’s message as conveyed by one of its most senior former security officials is unequivocal: There will be no compromise when it comes to national survival.

