LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
Home > World > “India Not Neutral But On Side Of Peace,” PM Modi Roars As Russian President Putin Assures Him Of Ukraine War Settlement

“India Not Neutral But On Side Of Peace,” PM Modi Roars As Russian President Putin Assures Him Of Ukraine War Settlement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Vladimir Putin that “India is not neutral, India is on the side of peace,” as the Russian leader briefed him on the Ukraine war. Putin said Moscow is “working on a peaceful settlement,” shaping the tone of their high-level talks on defence, energy and strategic cooperation.

Modi tells Putin India is “on the side of peace” as Putin says Russia is “working on a peaceful settlement” in Ukraine during Delhi talks. Photos: X.
Modi tells Putin India is “on the side of peace” as Putin says Russia is “working on a peaceful settlement” in Ukraine during Delhi talks. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 5, 2025 12:43:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“India Not Neutral But On Side Of Peace,” PM Modi Roars As Russian President Putin Assures Him Of Ukraine War Settlement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi, stating, “India is not neutral, India is on the side of peace.”

The remark set the tone for a high-stakes engagement as both leaders prepared to discuss the ongoing Ukraine conflict and a wide-ranging bilateral agenda.

President Putin, in turn, shared updates on the Ukraine war, outlining Russia’s position and developments on the battlefield.

He stressed that Moscow is “working on a peaceful settlement”, while keeping India apprised of the situation.

Putin Receives Tri-Services Guard of Honor at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Putin, on a two-day state visit to India, received a tri-services guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday morning.
The ceremony was attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, among other officials.

PM Modi personally welcomed the Russian President on his arrival in New Delhi, greeting him with a hug and a tight handshake. On the second day of his visit, Putin also visited Raj Ghat to pay homage at the memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

Also Read: From Personal Moments To Limo Rides: How PM Modi And Vladimir Putin’s Bonhomie Has Strengthened Over The Years

23rd India–Russia Summit: Defence, Energy, Skilled Labour Mobility

The leaders met at Hyderabad House for the 23rd India-Russia Summit, a platform aimed at deepening cooperation across several sectors.

Putin was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including his Defence Minister Andrei Belousov and senior executives from Russian business and industry.

Among them were representatives of state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, and reportedly the heads of sanctioned oil companies Rosneft and Gazprom Neft.

Russia Says Putin’s India Trip ‘Of Great Importance’

Ahead of the visit, the Kremlin described Putin’s India trip as “of great importance,” emphasising that it provided an opportunity for a comprehensive review of the “extensive agenda” of the “particularly privileged strategic partnership” between the two countries.

Putin’s 30-hour speed trip to India comes at a time of rising tensions between Washington and New Delhi. The United States has recently imposed tariffs and threatened sanctions over India’s historic ties with Russia and its significant increase in imports of Russian crude oil since the start of the Ukraine conflict.

Also Read: Putin Sends Big Message To Donald Trump On Tariffs, Sanctions, ‘If US Can Buy Russian Fuel, Why Can’t India?’

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 12:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2pm modi’putinPutin India visitrussia-ukraie warUkraine warWorld news

RELATED News

2025 World’s Top 100 Cities 2025 Revealed: Paris Tops, London Falls – Is There Any Indian City On The List?

PM Modi’s Big Gesture For Putin: Why A Russian Edition Of Bhagavad Gita Was Chosen As The Gift — Explained

Putin Sends Big Message To Donald Trump On Tariffs, Sanctions, ‘If US Can Buy Russian Fuel, Why Can’t India?’

Who Is Abhay Kumar Singh? Putin’s Party Member And Bihar-Born Russian ‘MLA’ Urging New Delhi To Acquire S-500 Defence System

This European Country Suffers Shortage Of Men, Women Forced To Hire ‘Husbands For An Hour’ To Help With…

LATEST NEWS

DGCA Withdraws Crew Rest Rule Amid IndiGo Crisis Which Led To Flight Cancellations

Why Hotel Check-In Times Are Always 12 PM or 2 PM: Secrets Behind Why You Can’t Get Your Room Earlier

“Knows What His Role Is Within This Team”: Dale Steyn’s Lavishes Praise On This Indian Batter Ahead Of 3rd ODI Against South Africa

All IndiGo Flights From Delhi Cancelled Till Midnight – Here’s Why The Airline Is Facing Major Disruptions

From Full Refund To Free Meals: What Benefits Can You Claim If Your Flight Gets Cancelled? Refund Process Explained Amid IndiGo Cancelling Over 600 Flights

‘Lost for Words’: Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong Among Thousands Stranded After IndiGo Flight Cancellations

Who Is Avadhut Sathe? SEBI Bans Trading Guru, Impounds ₹546 Crore Over Unregistered Advisory

“India Not Neutral But On Side Of Peace,” PM Modi Roars As Russian President Putin Assures Him Of Ukraine War Settlement

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 5: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Can Virat Kohli Displace Rohit Sharma From Top Spot In ODI Rankings After 3rd ODI? What Are The Scenarios?

“India Not Neutral But On Side Of Peace,” PM Modi Roars As Russian President Putin Assures Him Of Ukraine War Settlement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“India Not Neutral But On Side Of Peace,” PM Modi Roars As Russian President Putin Assures Him Of Ukraine War Settlement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“India Not Neutral But On Side Of Peace,” PM Modi Roars As Russian President Putin Assures Him Of Ukraine War Settlement
“India Not Neutral But On Side Of Peace,” PM Modi Roars As Russian President Putin Assures Him Of Ukraine War Settlement
“India Not Neutral But On Side Of Peace,” PM Modi Roars As Russian President Putin Assures Him Of Ukraine War Settlement
“India Not Neutral But On Side Of Peace,” PM Modi Roars As Russian President Putin Assures Him Of Ukraine War Settlement

QUICK LINKS