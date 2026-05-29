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Home > World News > India Offers Support To Reduce Tensions As Ajit Doval Calls For Uninterrupted Trade Via Hormuz And Red Sea

India Offers Support To Reduce Tensions As Ajit Doval Calls For Uninterrupted Trade Via Hormuz And Red Sea

Ajit Doval said special attention should be given to the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea safe and open without any disruptions.

Ajit Doval said special attention should be given to the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea safe and open without any disruptions. Photo: ANI
Ajit Doval said special attention should be given to the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea safe and open without any disruptions. Photo: ANI

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 04:17 IST

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said special attention should be given to the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea safe and open without any disruptions.

Addressing the 1st International Security Forum and the XIV International Meeting of High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters in Moscow, Doval expressed concern over the disruption in the oil and gas supply, affecting the global economy.

He said that India supports all efforts to reduce the tensions in West Asia and restore stability in the region.
“The conflict in West Asia needs a very special mention. The ongoing tensions in the region continue to raise very serious concerns. Risk to maritime traffic and disruptions to energy infrastructures show how fragile the contemporary situation is,” he said.

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“Safe and uninterrupted movement of international trade through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, is essential for the global economy. India stands ready to contribute constructively to support all efforts to reduce tensions and help restore stability,” he added.

The Strait of Hormuz has become vital since the US and Israel launched an attack against Iran. Tehran, along with military retaliation, choked the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting the global supply of oil and gas to strong-arm the US into a ceasefire.

The geopolitical standoff centres on the control of the Strait of Hormuz, which continues as Iran has reportedly sought to impose a tolling system on commercial ships passing through the waterway, a move that regional observers suggest is being coordinated in tandem with Omani interests.

The United States has moved swiftly to shut down these efforts. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued a stern warning, stating that the U.S. “will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Additionally, NSA Doval called for urgent reforms in the United Nations, which have failed to address the international security challenges faced in recent times.

“The United Nations is facing a very serious crisis. The structured institutions of 1945 are increasingly proving to be incapable of addressing the security challenges that the world is facing; therefore, there is an urgent need for reform in the United Nations to make it more representative,” he said.

Last Week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for reforms of global institutions for resolving the growing global challenges.

Addressing a joint press meeting with the Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, PM Modi said, “Today we discussed global issues, be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support efforts for an early resolution to ongoing conflicts and for peace. We are also unanimous on the view that reform of global institutions is urgent and important for resolving the growing global challenges.”

The 1st International Security Forum, along with the XIV International Meeting of High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters, is taking place from May 26 to 29 in Moscow.

According to an official release, over 140 delegations from foreign states and international organisations participated in the forum.

The event brought together Secretaries of Security Councils, National Security Advisors to heads of state, directors of law enforcement agencies and special services, as well as secretaries of international organisations. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Oman Assures US It Has No Plans To Toll Strait Of Hormuz After Treasury Secretary’s Warning

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India Offers Support To Reduce Tensions As Ajit Doval Calls For Uninterrupted Trade Via Hormuz And Red Sea
Tags: Ajit DovalRed Seaspecial attentionstrait of hormuztrade routeswest asia

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India Offers Support To Reduce Tensions As Ajit Doval Calls For Uninterrupted Trade Via Hormuz And Red Sea

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India Offers Support To Reduce Tensions As Ajit Doval Calls For Uninterrupted Trade Via Hormuz And Red Sea
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