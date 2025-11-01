LIVE TV
Home > World > India On Alert: Navy Vice Chief Says Nation Closely Watching 'Extra-Regional Powers' In Indian Ocean

India On Alert: Navy Vice Chief Says Nation Closely Watching ‘Extra-Regional Powers’ In Indian Ocean

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan stated the Indian Navy is closely tracking 40–50 foreign ships in the Indian Ocean amid growing extra-regional presence. He highlighted challenges like piracy and trafficking while confirming India’s preparedness and upcoming fleet inductions.

India on Alert: Navy Monitoring Extra-Regional Powers in Indian Ocean (Pc: X)
India on Alert: Navy Monitoring Extra-Regional Powers in Indian Ocean (Pc: X)

Published By: Newsx Desk
Last updated: November 1, 2025 04:18:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India On Alert: Navy Vice Chief Says Nation Closely Watching ‘Extra-Regional Powers’ In Indian Ocean

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Vice Chief of the Indian Navy, stated on Friday that the Navy is keeping a close watch on the presence of “extra-regional powers” in the Indian Ocean.

With emphasis on the constant monitoring being done by the Navy, the Vice Chief assured that at any given time, there are about 40 to 50 ships in the Indian Ocean, and the Navy stands ready to meet any contingencies.

There is always somebody, and now due to the prevailing situations increasing, other extra-regional powers are always present in the Indian Ocean. At least 40 in some cases 50 and even a little more ship operating in the Indian Ocean at any given time, said Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan in a press briefing about the forthcoming International Fleet Review. 

“Just to assure all of you, we are monitoring each and every one of them. We are aware of what they’re doing, what they’re likely to do, when they come in, when they go out”, he added. 

In September this year, there were reports that the Chinese tracking vessel Yuan Wang-5 was operating in the Indian Ocean. Many such incidents were also reported in the past.

The Navy Vice Chief stated that piracy, human trafficking, and drug trafficking were some of the challenges in the Indian Ocean. 

“Indian Ocean is the main source of transit of goods and oil, as far as the world is concerned. That does not change. And with it, it brings its associated challenges with respect to both traditional and non-traditional issues. It is across the spectrum that we look at-from piracy to human trafficking to drugs and so on. These challenges do exist, we are aware of them. But we are very much prepared for any contingencies,” he said. 

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan also informed about the induction of 10 ships and one submarine into the Indian Navy. He stated that another four ships would be delivered by the end of this year.

“This year, we have inducted 10 ships and one submarine, and I am expecting another four ships to be delivered before the end of December. I think we have 19 vessels that are likely to be inducted next year, and most of them should get commissioned by December. And next to next year about 13 ships that we are expecting to be delivered to the Indian Navy,” he said. 

Vice Adm Sanjay Vatsayan, Vice Chief of Naval Staff, shall host an interview with the press in February 2026 for the International Fleet Review (IFR). That is the voice of Indian defense today: For the first time, INS Vikrant, an indigenous aircraft carrier, will take part at the event, along with its Kalvari-class submarines. 

Both the US and Russia have confirmed participation in the international fleet review and Milan exercise, and they would be sending their ships. He said, some aircraft are also expected.

He added that a large number of countries had been invited to the event and that over 50 countries have expressed their willingness to attend the IFR, Milan exercise, as well as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS).

All Inputs From ANI.

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 4:16 AM IST
Tags: indian navyVice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan

India On Alert: Navy Vice Chief Says Nation Closely Watching ‘Extra-Regional Powers’ In Indian Ocean

