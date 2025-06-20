Indian Companies In UK Soar 23%, Create Over 8,000 Jobs As Trade Ties Deepen

Indian-owned businesses in the United Kingdom have recorded their sharpest annual growth yet, increasing by 23 per cent to reach 1,197 companies, according to the 12th edition of the ‘India Meets Britain Tracker’. The report was released on Wednesday during UK-India Week at the India Global Forum (IGF) in London and highlights the growing strength of India-UK business relations.

The report, jointly published by Grant Thornton and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), reveals a powerful surge in Indian investments, employment, and revenue generation within the UK, coming just as the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) nears finalisation.

According to the latest Tracker, the combined revenues of Indian-owned firms in the UK rose to GBP 72.14 billion in 2025, up from GBP 68.09 billion the previous year. These companies now employ 126,720 people, contributing to over 8,000 new jobs in just the past 12 months.

The 2025 Tracker firms showed remarkable resilience and performance, with an average growth rate of 42 per cent and a combined turnover of GBP 32.6 billion. These businesses also paid GBP 67.3 million in corporation tax and played a key role in driving economic activity across various UK regions.

Government Officials Back Growing Bilateral Trade

The report was launched in the presence of India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, both attending discussions focused on the India-UK Free Trade Agreement and the future of bilateral trade.

“There is a distinct economic commonality between the UK and India and a mutual desire to trade and invest more with one another,” said Anuj Chande, Partner and Head of South Asia Business Group at Grant Thornton.

He added that the findings of the 2025 Tracker confirm that India continues to view the UK as a key investment hub where Indian companies can thrive.

The Tracker’s growth rankings were led by Wipro IT Services UK Societas, which reported a massive 448 per cent surge in revenue. Close behind was Zoho Corporation Limited, an IT management firm that joined the list this year and posted a 197 per cent growth rate.

In total, 20 companies joined the Tracker for the first time in 2025, while 41 firms returned from the previous year. This signals a healthy and expanding presence of Indian business interests in the UK.

London Remains the Top Choice for Indian Businesses

The capital city remains the preferred destination, with 47 per cent of all Tracker companies headquartered in London. The report also noted an encouraging rise in female leadership, with the proportion of female directors increasing from 21 per cent to 24 per cent compared to last year.

India-UK Free Trade Agreement to Usher in ‘Golden Era’

The findings come at a pivotal time, as India and the UK continue talks over their long-anticipated Free Trade Agreement. Minister Goyal’s two-day visit was centred on implementing this deal and finding ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

CII stated, “The report highlights the true value of the symbiotic impact of Indian foreign direct investment in the UK. The upcoming FTA will turbo-charge this relationship and lead us into a golden era of India-UK trade.”

Manoj Ladwa, Chairman of India Global Forum, echoed this sentiment. “It’s encouraging to see Indian investment in the UK not only rising but thriving. As the UK and India enter a new era shaped by the free trade agreement, the India Global Forum’s UK-India Future Forum becomes a vital platform for progress.”

Why This Tracker Matters

The ‘India Meets Britain Tracker’ has become a key barometer of the evolving UK-India business relationship, charting growth, sectoral performance, and new market entrants. With Indian firms increasingly expanding into technology, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and financial services, the Tracker illustrates a mutually beneficial alliance between the two countries.

With strategic sectors aligning, and more policy reforms on the horizon, the path is being paved for a stronger, more integrated partnership.

As both governments inch closer to sealing the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, this year’s report underscores the potential of Indian businesses to deepen their footprint in the UK and drive shared economic prosperity.

With growing revenues, new job creation, and increased gender diversity, the future looks bright for Indian firms in Britain a sign that bilateral economic ties are entering a new phase of opportunity, collaboration, and growth.

