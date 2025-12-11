LIVE TV
Home > World > Indian-Origin Man In Canada Goes On Flashing Spree: Who Is Vaibhav Arrested For Targeting Multiple Doctors Using Fake Identity?

An Indian-origin man identified as Vaibhav has been arrested in Canada for allegedly exposing himself to female clinic staff in Mississauga. Police say he faked medical conditions to compel female doctors to touch him inappropriately.

Indian-origin man Vaibhav arrested in Canada for indecent acts, identity fraud; accused of exposing himself to female clinic staff. Photos: Peepl Regional Police/X.
Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 11, 2025 09:32:26 IST

An Indian-origin man, identified as Vaibhav, has been reportedly arrested in Canada for allegedly exposing himself to female staff members at several clinics across Mississauga. According to the Peel Region Police (PRP), the accused faked that he was suffering from certain medical conditions just to have female doctors touch him inappropriately.

According to reports, Vaibhav was arrested on December 4 and has not been granted bail yet. He remains in jail at the time of filing this report. 

What Canada Police Said About Vaibhav 

PRP formally charged the accused with four serious offences, including Indecent Act in a Public Place, Identity Fraud with Intent to Gain Advantage, Possession of an Identity Document, and Identity Theft.

PRP on Tuesday issued a statement saying that the 12 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) has “arrested and charged a Brampton man in relation to an indecent act investigation.”

Charges Against the Accused

The police statement further charges Vaibhav with repeating the incident at several locations over several months throughout the year. The reports mention that the accused used a fake identity while meeting the doctors and, in the meantime, exposed himself to female staff. 

“The accused reportedly faked medical conditions in an attempt to have female physicians touch him inappropriately and, in some instances, used the alias of Akashdeep Singh while doing so,” the statement said.

Authorities have urged the people to come forward and report such incidents, as the investigators believe that there are more incidents like this that may not have been reported.

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact the 12 Division CIB at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233,” the statement said.

Punishment For the Crime In Canadian Law

In Canada, exposure or flashing is considered a serious crime and attracts a heavy penalty in terms of jail. 

If a person commits an indecent act in public where there is one or more persons present, he or she will get a penalty ranging from six (6) months to two (2) years, depending on how the Crown proceeds with the case. The other type of crime is exposing your genitals to a person under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose. This is considered a very serious crime and carries penalty even for minor cases, ranging from 30 days to two years. 

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 9:32 AM IST
