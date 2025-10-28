Indian Student Arrested After Mid-Air Fork Attack On US-Germany Flight

A 28-year-old Indian student, Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, was arrested in the United States after allegedly attacking multiple passengers with a metal fork aboard a transatlantic flight from Chicago to Frankfurt, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Boston.

Violent Mid-Air Incident

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, the incident occurred on Saturday, October 25, when Usiripalli allegedly stabbed two 17-year-old boys shortly after meal service.

One of the teens was injured in the shoulder, while the other suffered a cut to the back of his head.

Authorities said the attack appeared completely unprovoked. The suspect also reportedly slapped a female passenger and attempted to strike a crew member, creating panic on board.

Cabin crew and passengers quickly intervened to subdue the man, and the pilots decided to divert the flight to Boston Logan International Airport, where law enforcement officers were waiting.

🚨🇮🇳 INDIAN NATIONAL CHARGED AFTER STABBING TEENS ON LUFTTHANSA FLIGHT A 28-year-old Indian national, Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, was arrested after allegedly stabbing two teenage passengers with a metal fork aboard Lufthansa Flight 431 from Chicago to Frankfurt. 🔹The plane… pic.twitter.com/VQftEfWBvr — Info Room (@InfoR00M) October 28, 2025

Arrest & Charges

Upon landing, Usiripalli was taken into custody and later charged in US District Court with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while travelling on an aircraft.

The offence is a serious federal charge that carries potential prison time if convicted.

The US Attorney’s Office stated that Usiripalli had previously entered the United States on a student visa and was enrolled in a master’s program in biblical studies. However, prosecutors noted that he no longer holds lawful status in the country.

“The defendant’s actions posed a serious threat to the safety of passengers and crew aboard the flight,” said the US Attorney’s Office in a press release.

Investigation Underway

Federal authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack. While no information has been released regarding Usiripalli’s mental state, officials confirmed that both teenage victims received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries upon landing.

The airline involved has not been publicly identified, but all passengers were rebooked on later flights to Germany.

ALSO READ: King Charles Heckled In Public Over Prince Andrew’s Epstein Ties, Viral Video Shows What The British Monarch Said To Protestors