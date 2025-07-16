Indian Woman Caught Red-Handed In US For Stealing Goods Worth 1.1 Lakh From Target Store

Indian woman, visiting the United States, is under investigation for allegedly attempting to steal merchandise worth approximately $1,300 from a Target store in Illinois. After spending over seven hours inside the store, her suspicious behavior alerted staff, who later informed the authorities.

Video Goes Viral Across Social Media

The police bodycam shared the footage showing the woman being confronted by store employees and later detained by police. In the footage, a store employee was heard saying, “We noticed this woman roaming around the store for the last seven hours. She was picking up items, checking her phone, moving between aisles, and eventually tried to walk out the west gate without paying.”

When confronted, the woman expressed regret and offered to pay for the items, telling cops, “I am really sorry to bother you if it is. I am not from this country. I am not going to stay here.”

Among them, a female officer responded, “Are you allowed to steal things in India? I did not think so.” Following a review of the alleged unpaid bill, the woman was handcuffed and taken to the station for paperwork. While she was not formally arrested at the time, felony theft charges are expected to be filed.

Video Triggers Outrage Among Netizens

The video, widely circulated on YouTube and other social media platforms, where many online users criticised the woman’s actions. According to the YouTube channel, which posted the video online, the incident took place on May 1, 2025.

A netizen wrote, “As an immigrant, you’re a representative of your country. This woman is a criminal trying to get sympathy.” The other one said, “Embarrassing India on a global stage! She ended up making headlines for all the wrong reasons.”

It is known that target has not yet issued an official statement and the authorities are still continuing their investigation. Further updates from law enforcement yet to come.

