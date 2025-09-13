Intervision Returns To Russia: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Greets Participants, India Amongst 23 Countries In The List

The world-famous Intervision International Music Contest makes its grand return to Russia and is set to dazzle audiences on September 20, 2025.

In the latest development, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov greeted participants of the Intervision International Music Contest through a video message on September 12, 2025. In his address, he welcomed contestants to the official drawing ceremony and wished them success.

Lavrov described Intervision as a musical platform that connects civilizations by celebrating their cultural histories and traditions. He highlighted that music serves as a universal language that requires no translation, allowing diverse communities to share their voices. The minister emphasized that the event reflects the richness of global traditions and strengthens international cultural ties.

Intervision 2025 Unites 23 Countries in Moscow

The 2025 edition of the Intervision International Music Contest has drawn participation from 23 countries. The event is being held at the Russia National Centre, where performers from across the globe will showcase their talent.

Lavrov pointed out that the contest acts as a bridge, uniting cultures and promoting dialogue among nations. He also noted that the contest provides artists with a stage to represent their national heritage. This year’s participation highlights the contest’s role in encouraging cultural exchange and artistic collaboration on an international level.

Which Are The Countries Participating ?

The 2025 edition features a diverse lineup of countries, including:

Russia

Belarus

Venezuela

Vietnam

Egypt

India

Kazakhstan

Qatar

China

Colombia

Cuba

Kyrgyzstan

UAE

Serbia

United States

Tajikistan

Uzbekistan

South Africa

Ethiopia

Kenya

Intervision has become a major international cultural event and has drawn significant interest from the press. According to Lavrov, journalists from more than 25 countries have received accreditation to cover the festival.

The presence of the media reflects the growing importance of Intervision as a platform for global cultural engagement.

Lavrov Emphasizes Music as Cultural Diplomacy

In his message, Sergey Lavrov stressed that Intervision is more than a music competition. He described it as a diplomatic tool that preserves cultural identity while promoting international cooperation. He encouraged participants to use their creative talents to build bridges across communities. Lavrov expressed hope that the contest would inspire new achievements and lasting friendships. He wished all contestants success and called for their music to resonate in unity, creating an atmosphere of respect, collaboration, and cultural harmony during the festival.

About The Intervision International Music Contest

The Intervision International Music Contest is a revived international song competition, originally established during the Cold War era as a cultural counterpart to the Eurovision Song Contest. The contest is scheduled to take place on September 20, 2025, at the Live Arena in Novoivanovskoye, near Moscow, Russia.

The Intervision Song Contest was first held from 1965 to 1968 and later from 1977 to 1980, organized by the International Radio and Television Organisation (OIRT). It served as a platform for Eastern Bloc countries to showcase their musical talents.

In 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the revival of the contest, aiming to promote “traditional values” and provide an alternative to the Eurovision Song Contest, especially after Russia’s exclusion from Eurovision in 2022 due to geopolitical tensions.



