Invitation Or Provocation? Netanyahu Vows New York Visit ‘Soon’ As Vernikov Dares Mamdani Over Arrest Threats

Netanyahu Says “Soon,” Not Inauguration Day
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted that New York City should keep its calendar open. Weeks after Brooklyn Councilwoman Inna Vernikov publicly invited him to attend mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s January 1 inauguration, Netanyahu confirmed he plans to visit the city “soon,” though not on the proposed date.
In a letter to Vernikov, he struck a diplomatic yet playful tone, writing, “Even though I won’t be able to make it on that day, I assure you that I will visit New York soon. And I’d very much like to see you at that time.” The message signals a future visit, timing flexible, symbolism unmista
