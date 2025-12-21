Invitation Or Provocation? Netanyahu Vows New York Visit ‘Soon’ As Vernikov Dares Mamdani Over Arrest Threats

A campaign soundbite that rapidly transformed into a political dare was Vernikov’s move, as the right-wing councilwoman extended an invitation in direct response to Mamdani’s promise to arrest Netanyahu if he ever set foot in New York.

Her message was clear: the invitation was meant solely to “reassert the deep and lasting connection” between New York City and Israel. And the plot thickens, Vernikov has said she is eagerly awaiting the mayor-elect’s reaction when Netanyahu finally comes to town.

Mamdani’s ICC Claim: Background To The Controversy

During his campaign, Zohran Mamdani said he would instruct the NYPD to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if the Israeli Prime Minister returned to New York City.

Mamdani based his claim on a 2024 arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

The United States does not recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction or its authority over U.S. allies.

In late 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

The court said there were “reasonable grounds” to believe they bore responsibility for war crimes linked to attacks on civilians.

Mamdani Has ‘No Legal Authority to Arrest a Sitting PM’

Brooklyn Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, instead of taking Zohran Mamdani’s campaign promise seriously, criticized it and emphasized that the mayor-elect does not have the legal power to do so. In her words, “The mayor of New York City has no legal authority to arrest the sitting Prime Minister of the State of Israel,” thereby making it clear that any such action would be legally impossible. Vernikov went beyond that and accused Mamdani of either misleading voters by being attention-seeking or lacking basic competence. She called him “a scam” and foretold that those who backed him would eventually come to see what she characterized as a fundamental deception.

